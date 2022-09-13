And just like that, summer is nearly over. Before you know it, days will grow shorter, and nights will become unbearably longer, leaving you with very limited time to enjoy the sun’s rays — if you can even catch any. With the seasons changing in just a few weeks, you may want to take advantage of the tail-end of summer by spending more time outside.

You may even want to do a bit of exploring, which a drone can help you with. The Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone happens to be on sale, and you can snap it up for nearly 50 percent off—no coupon needed whatsoever.

Great for hobbyists and any beginner photographer or videographer, this drone packs a 4K HD dual camera that offers a superior shooting experience. It features a 3-side intelligent obstacle avoidance system, meaning it’s capable of scanning all possible obstacles in its flight path and avoiding them automatically. You don’t want to worry too much about it incurring any damage, as it prevents itself from crashing on walls or trees.

It can also fly up to 490 feet and last up to 15 minutes on a single charge. Should you run out of battery, you don’t have to wait too long, either. All it takes is an hour to get it to fully charge.

While this drone has an accompanying remote control, you can also operate it by touch through your mobile phone or tablet. With a push of a button, you can command it to take off and stay in the air. It has one key take-off and landing as well, so in case you lose control of it, you can land it with ease.

Spend the rest of your summer in the skies with this beginner-friendly drone. It usually retails for $169, but for a limited time, you can score it on sale for only $85.99. That’s a savings of 49 percent.

Prices subject to change.