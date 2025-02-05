New wind turbines will test out the world’s longest wooden blades

Two companies are partnering to tackle one of the wind energy industry’s most persistent challenges—and they may set a world record in the process. On Monday, the equipment manufacturer Senvion and Voodin Blade Technology announced plans to research and test turbine prototypes made using the world’s longest wooden blades.

Wind farms are critical to building better energy grids, but most turbines still come with a hefty catch. Once decommissioned, their massive metal blades often simply end up in landfills—and those that do make it to recycling facilities generate large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions while being broken down. While some potential solutions are already in the works, the German company, Voodin Blade Technology, has spent years designing an alternative that circumvents the issue entirely thanks to giant, wooden turbine blades.

“This strategic collaboration represents a major step forward in tackling one of the wind industry’s biggest challenges—blade recyclability—by integrating engineered wood, a renewable and recyclable material, into turbine blade design,” reads Senvion’s February 3rd project announcement.

Voodin’s blades are constructed with laminated veneer lumber (LVL), a popular, lightweight engineered wood capable of supporting large loads. First developed in the 1980s, LVL is manufactured by using adhesives to bind multiple, thin layers of wood under very controlled conditions. The resulting construction material is much stronger than plywood, while also resistant to warping, bowing, or shrinking.

As Recharge explained on Wednesday, LVL products have a similar stiffness-to-weight ratio as the glass fiber frequently used in current turbine blades. The durability may also make them candidates for wind turbine towers, as well.

Voodin claims its LVL turbine blades are completely biodegradable, and sustainably sourced from Nordic spring spruce pine trees. The alternative components also allegedly cost 28-percent less than standard metal blades, as well as produce 78-percent less CO2 emissions during their manufacturing process.

The company finally tested 19.3 meter long (63.32 feet) wooden blades in 2024, but their next venture will be a much larger endeavor.

Get the Popular Science newsletter Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

After conducting an upcoming feasibility study, Senvion and Voodin will construct, install, and begin testing prototype turbines connected to Senvion’s 4.2MW platforms. These engines are specifically designed to optimize in comparatively low-wind environments at heights as tall as 140 m (459.3 ft). Although the exact length of each wooden blade isn’t confirmed yet, both companies anticipate them measuring over 50 m (164 ft) long, likely making the longest blades of their kind ever built.

“Wooden wind turbine blades are not only an innovative technological advancement but also a significant leap toward a more sustainable wind energy ecosystem,” Voodin CEO Tom Siekmann said in Monday’s announcement.

Although it will take a few months to get up and running, Voodin and Senvion plan to begin testing at a yet-to-be-determined site in Europe in late 2026 through early 2027.