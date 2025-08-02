Rare purple crabs spotted in Thailand

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

What’s purple, white, and hard all over? Some rare crabs, according to Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The department recently published pictures of the violaceous, alien-looking crustaceans on their Facebook page.

According to the translated social media post, park rangers stationed at Kaeng Krachan National Park’s Panoen Thung checkpoint photographed the rare “Princess” or “Sirindhorn” crabs just before the area closed at the end of the tourist season. The crabs carapace–or shell on its back–can be about an inch long when they are fully grown.

Not much is known about these small, but vibrant, crabs. CREDIT: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via Facebook.

“The discovery is considered a precious gift from nature,” the post reads. “The appearance of the Princess Crab is not only a rare sighting of an elusive species, but also an important indicator of the ecosystem’s health.”

The crabs are reportedly named in honor of Thailand’s Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, but more commonly known as panda crabs. Panda crabs (Lepidothelphusa cognetti) are semi-terrestrial crabs named for their (usually) panda-like black and white patterns. According to the Bangkok Post, the panda crab was discovered in Ngao Waterfall National Park in 1986, though other sources indicate that the crustacean was actually discovered earlier.

While there isn’t too much data about panda crabs yet, much less the purple variety, one thing is certain—the pictures are fantastic. Earlier this month, Kaeng Krachan National Park also celebrated finding a specimen of the more traditional black-and-white version.

When fully grown, their carapace can be about one inch wide. CREDIT: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation via Facebook.

“Kaeng Krachan National Park, a World Heritage Site with invaluable biodiversity, is home to protected wildlife species. The presence of these animals demonstrates that the forest area still maintains excellent environmental quality,” continues the more recent Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation post. In addition to crabs, the park also hosts an impressive diversity of animals, from leopards and bears to broadbill birds and king cobra snakes.

“The appearance of the royal crab serves as a reminder of the value of our world heritage forest, which we must all help to preserve,” concludes the post.