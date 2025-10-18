13 fascinating fungi photos that’ll really grow on you

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We have to admit it. Fungi are downright fun. They can be beautiful, spooky, downright gory, help fake plumbers grow, and play a crucial part in our planet’s ecosystem.

We are also not alone in our enthusiasm for fungi, and these unique creatures are now being celebrated in the new book Planet Fungi: A Photographer’s Foray. The book features breathtaking photography by Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak, who document glowing mushrooms, alien-like forms, and newly discovered species from remote forests. The book is co-written by Australian mycologist Dr. Tom May, and highlights the essential contribution of fungi to ecosystem resilience, especially in the face of climate change, while also revealing how interconnected they are with plants, animals, and humans.

Enjoy some of the images from the book below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

Coprinopsis pulchricaerulia is a rare fungi found in Australia that was only first described in 2022. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

This Pseudocolus fusiformis is growing in New South Wales, Australia. They are also known as stinkhorn mushrooms or the stinky squid fungus for its cephalopod-like appearance. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Ganoderma sp under a UV light. These fungi help wood decay in tropical regions. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

This Oudemansiella canarii was spotted in Yunnan, China. It is considered a delicacy across tropical America, southeast Asia, and Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Crepidotus boninensis is considered an oysterling mushroom. This one was spotted in New South Wales, Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

The whimsical Chlorociboria aeruginascens is also called the green elfcup. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Entoloma eugenei are a rare, endangered fungi found in eastern Russia and Asia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Cookeina richoloma is also called the bristly tropical cup or champagne mushrooms. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Aporpium strigosum photographed in Nepal. This fungi also helps dead wood decompose. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Boo! The ghost fungus, aka Omphalotus nidiformis, is well known for its bioluminescent properties. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Glow green Gliophorus graminicolor can be found in New Zealand and Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.

Roridomyces phyllostachydis are a bioluminescent fungi found in India. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.