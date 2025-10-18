13 fascinating fungi photos that’ll really grow on you

We are also not alone in our enthusiasm for fungi, and these unique creatures are now being celebrated in the new book Planet Fungi: A Photographer’s Foray. The book features breathtaking photography by Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak, who document glowing mushrooms, alien-like forms, and newly discovered species from remote forests. The book is co-written by Australian mycologist Dr. Tom May, and highlights the essential contribution of fungi to ecosystem resilience, especially in the face of climate change, while also revealing how interconnected they are with plants, animals, and humans.
Enjoy some of the images from the book below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
