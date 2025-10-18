Environment Conservation

13 fascinating fungi photos that’ll really grow on you

‘Planet Fungi: A Photographer’s Foray’ celebrates the beauty and braun of fungi.

By Popular Science Team

Published

a glowing green capped mushroom
Gliophorus graminicolor are only found in New Zealand and Australia.  

Image: Photo by Stephen Axford.

We have to admit it. Fungi are downright fun. They can be beautiful, spooky, downright gory, help fake plumbers grow, and play a crucial part in our planet’s ecosystem. 

We are also not alone in our enthusiasm for fungi, and these unique creatures are now being celebrated in the new book Planet Fungi: A Photographer’s Foray. The book features breathtaking photography by Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak, who document glowing mushrooms, alien-like forms, and newly discovered species from remote forests. The book is co-written by Australian mycologist Dr. Tom May, and highlights the essential contribution of fungi to ecosystem resilience, especially in the face of climate change, while also revealing how interconnected they are with plants, animals, and humans. 

Enjoy some of the images from the book below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

a blue fungi on leaves
Coprinopsis pulchricaerulia is a rare fungi found in Australia that was only first described in 2022. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
a tall orange fungi growing out of soil
This Pseudocolus fusiformis is growing in New South Wales, Australia. They are also known as stinkhorn mushrooms or the stinky squid fungus for its cephalopod-like appearance. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
a glowing purple fungi under UV light
Ganoderma sp under a UV light. These fungi help wood decay in tropical regions. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
3 mushrooms with a white stem, brown cap, with white spots on the cap
This Oudemansiella canarii was spotted in Yunnan, China. It is considered a delicacy across  tropical America, southeast Asia, and Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
orange fungi in brown soil growing like a fan
Crepidotus boninensis is considered an oysterling mushroom. This one was spotted in New South Wales, Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
white fungi with green specks
The whimsical Chlorociboria aeruginascens is also called the green elfcup. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
a violet fungi with a violet cap
Entoloma eugenei are a rare, endangered fungi found in eastern Russia and Asia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
a fungi with circular red circles and white hairs
Cookeina richoloma is also called the bristly tropical cup or champagne mushrooms. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
orange fungi on brown
Aporpium strigosum photographed in Nepal. This fungi also helps dead wood decompose. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
a mushroom with a cap glowing green
Boo! The ghost fungus, aka Omphalotus nidiformis, is well known for its bioluminescent properties. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
light green capped mushrooms
Glow green Gliophorus graminicolor can be found in New Zealand and Australia. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
plants with green stems and white caps
Roridomyces phyllostachydis are a bioluminescent fungi found in India. Credit: Photo by Stephen Axford.
 
