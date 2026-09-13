The best refurbished gadgets to buy (and where to find them)

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Whenever the time comes around to upgrade your phone, tablet, or laptop, you don’t necessarily have to go for the latest (and most expensive) model. You can take the refurbished route instead.

Refurbished tech sits somewhere between brand new and used, although the exact definition depends on where you’re buying from. Typically, these devices will have been returned after a certain period of use, though the length of that period and the extent of the use can vary from gadget to gadget.

What you always get with refurbished devices is a guarantee that they’ve been professionally inspected, cleaned up, and (where necessary) repaired. They’ll come with a warranty of sorts too, so you can be confident they’re not going to fail out of the box. They are often a year or two (at least) behind the latest gadget releases as well.

Crucially, these items will cost you significantly less than buying new, and there’s a good chance they’ll last almost as long too. At the very least, it’s worth looking around to check out current models and prices—here’s how to do it.

The best refurbished tech you can buy

Phones are pretty much the perfect gadget if you’re wanting to take the refurbished route. A constant, annual cycle of new models hitting the market means old models being sold on, and lots of different places to buy from. Any refurbished marketplace you come across will likely have a phones section. You can throw in tablets here too, which are again regularly updated and widely available.

What’s more, year-on-year phone and tablet upgrades are more iterative than they used to be. You’re not really missing out too much by having a phone design or a tablet spec that’s a year or two old—these devices are well supported with software updates for many years by Apple, Google, Samsung, and other manufacturers. That means you don’t need to worry about your refurbished bargain becoming obsolete soon after you’ve bought it.

Laptops are another product category well suited to being refurbished. There’s an even greater choice than with phones and tablets when it comes to specs, designs, and screen sizes, which means you’re likely to be able to find something that fits your requirements without too much searching.

Apple will sell you refurbished iPhones directly. Screenshot: Apple

Games consoles can be bought refurbished too. Here the refresh cycle is much slower—there were seven years between the PS4 and the PS5, and we’re still waiting for the PS6—so you’re not really buying outdated tech, just pre-owned. Older consoles often show up on refurb portals as well, if you want to do some retro gaming.

The tricks to finding a good refurbished gadget deal are all common sense: Buy from a reputable outlet (see below), look particularly closely at the details given for the item condition and the included warranty, and shop around several sites for the best deal.

Give some thought to timing as well. Phones in particular are usually released on a predictable schedule—Google, Samsung, Apple, and others all tend to launch new handsets at the same time each year. So if you’re hearing rumors about product refreshes, you might want to wait until they’ve arrived. It’s always going to have a knock-on effect on the refurbished market, and you might be able to get a later model.

Where to find the best refurbished tech

There are plenty of places to find refurbished tech online, which tells you that plenty of shoppers see the appeal—and gives you the chance to compare prices and save as much money as you can. To begin with, Apple, Google, and Samsung all have official stores for refurbished tech, with one-year warranties as standard.

If you’re looking at third-party refurbished tech stores, BackMarket has one of the widest range of gadgets. You’ll find phones, tablets, laptops, consoles, speakers, headphones, smartwatches and more here, and some significant discounts too. As well as a one-year warranty as standard, the site also has a free 30-day returns policy, in case you change your mind about what you’ve bought.

Don’t discount eBay from your searches either. Yes, there are lots of individuals selling old tech here that’s way past its best, but there are also real manufacturers and reliable third-party stores selling refurbished kit through the portal too, covering every category you can imagine—one way to get started on your refurb search is to click the Brand Outlet link at the top, though you can also run a general search.

BackMarket offers a wide range of refurbished tech. Screenshot: Backmarket

Then there’s Swappa, which is another well-respected source of refurbished gadgets. It has a mix of used and refurbished items, and a mix of individuals and professional tech sellers, so be sure to read the listings carefully to know what you’re getting. Reassuringly, all the listings are reviewed by Swappa staff, and the condition of gadgets (plus details of any warranty) have to be clearly stated.

Also worth a look is Amazon Renewed, especially if you’re already used to the Amazon shopping experience, because everything works in the same way. The condition of items and the warranties attached to them can vary, but everything comes with a 90-day guarantee window for returning items if you need to.

Ideally, it’s best to be checking multiple different sites in your search for the best refurbished tech—there isn’t the same consistency of pricing as you’ll find on something that’s brand new, so you can compare different offers against each other (just be sure to check on what else you get for the price, in terms of returns policies and extras).