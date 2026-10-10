How to tell if someone is wearing smart glasses near you

We’re very much in the era of smart glasses now, with the necessary tech components small and light enough to be put into a pair of spectacles. Meta just unveiled a fresh batch of Ray-Ban glasses; numerous smaller companies are producing their own models; and the rumors are that Apple is planning a launch in this category too.

In some ways, the appeal is easy to see. These specs can pipe music, audiobooks, and podcasts right into your ears; answer questions about anything (and anything you see) through onboard AI assistants; and offer convenient, hands-free photo and video capture.

Whether you’re racing down a hill on a mountain bike or opening presents with the kids, recording what’s happening with a pair of smart glasses is a lot easier than it is with a phone. You can keep gripping the handlebars, or just stay more present in the moment, while still grabbing some memorable images and video clips.

The problem is that this convenience extends to anyone who wants to capture recordings in a more surreptitious manner, without holding up a smartphone. While all the smart glasses from mainstream manufacturers have recording lights, they’re not always easy to see and can sometimes be tampered with.

That’s led to a growing backlash against the tech. Despite all the advantages of these devices, people are very wary of being recorded without their knowledge, and while there isn’t yet any related legislation, we’re starting to see bans: Smart specs are now forbidden in New York courts, for example.

There are also now anti-smart glasses apps, which will warn you if there are a pair in your immediate vicinity—and we’ve covered a couple of them below. For those who want to make sure they can tell the difference between smart glasses and just a normal pair of spectacles, these apps can be a huge help.

Nearby Glasses (Android and iOS)

Nearby Glasses offers a straightforward scanning screen. David Nield

Nearby Glasses is free on Android, iOS, and open source—which means you can see and even adapt the code for yourself—and it’s been around for longer than ZuckOff, which we’ll get to in a moment. It’s polished and regularly updated and does its one job and does it well.

The underlying mechanism at work here is a simple one: It scans the area around you for Bluetooth devices, then uses registered codenames to work out which ones are spy glasses. Every Bluetooth device sends out a code to identify itself, and this is the information Nearby Glasses latches on to.

Via the app’s settings page, you’re able to set how sensitive the Bluetooth detection is, which means you’ll get pinged more or less often depending on how you set it. It’s up to you how wide a range you want to set (the closer the RSSI, or Received Signal Strength Indicator, is, the closer the glasses have to be before they’ll trigger an alert). Alerts can be sent in the background while the app isn’t open, but only on Android.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this is a useful tool but not a guarantee that smart specs will be detected each and every time they’re nearby (the devices may have Bluetooth disabled, for instance). The app also can’t tell you which person nearby is wearing the glasses, so you may have to do some guesswork (or just leave wherever you are).

ZuckOff (Android and iOS)

ZuckOff scanning for nearby glasses. David Niel

ZuckOff (Meta’s boss is Mark Zuckerberg, remember) is newer than Nearby Glasses, and is also available for both Android and iOS. That cross-platform support is good to see, but this isn’t open source: Unlocking the full capabilities of the app, which include background scanning and a full history file, costs $14.99 a year or $29.99 for a lifetime of access.

The basics of scanning are free, and like Nearby Glasses, ZuckOff scans signals sent by Bluetooth devices in your vicinity and identifies them using the data they’re sending. You can set the RSSI threshold in the app settings, and you’ll get a breakdown of how near or far away detected glasses are.

ZuckOff can buzz your phone when a pair of smart glasses enters your designated area on both Android and iOS, though it’s a paid extra. One nice touch that is unique to ZuckOff is the ability to register your own wearables so they’re not flagged as a false positive—though presumably if you’re using an app like this you don’t actually have any smart glasses of your own.

As with Nearby Glasses, ZuckOff is more of a guide than a precision tool—it won’t lead you straight to a person wearing smart specs, for example. However, it’s a polished and reliable app that neatly presents all the key information it needs to, and if you can afford the subscription, the history records are worth digging into.