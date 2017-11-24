Updated 3:08—These are the best Black Friday deals on the internet
We'll be updating this through Cyber Monday.
For the deal seeker, there are few days headier than Black Friday (and maybe the day after Christmas). Unlike, say, Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday is kind of a monster we're always trying to tackle to the ground, one that grows more limbs every year. The "Black Friday" discounts started over a week ago, and almost every major retailer is making it seem like they're going all-out this year. The number of deals out there is dizzying. How do you cut through the crud? We'll be populating a list of the best deals all weekend long. You can see what's exciting right now, below. We'll also be posting updates on our Facebook group dedicated to finding deals.
Some of these deals may only last for a limited time or sell out. We will try our best to remove those once the sales are over.
Amazon Deals
- Amazon Dot - $30 (the lowest price ever)
- Amazon Echo - $80 (was $100)
- Amazon Echo Plus - $120 (was $149)
- Amazon Tap - Now $80 (was $130)
- Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 of savings)
- Amazon Cloud Cam - $100 (was $120)
- Amazon Kindle - $50 (was $80)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - $90 (was $120)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet - $50 (was $80)
- Amazon Fire 10 Tablet - $100 (lowest price ever)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet - $90 (was $130)
- $15 off Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - $25
- 50 percent off Amazon Prints
- Savings on AmazonBasics products
Smart Home
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit - $160 (was $200)
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit - $60 (was $100)
- $50 off Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker - $450 (was $500)
- $100 off a SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit - $150 (was $250)
- ECOVACS Deebot M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $170 (was $230)
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug - $20 (was $35)
- Wemo Wi-Fi enabled Light Switch - $30 (was $48)
- Up to 30 percent off select TP-Link Smart Home and Networking Products
- Ring Stick up Cam and Solar Panel Bundle -$319 (was $456)
- 20 percent off the ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor - $199 (was $249)
Electronics
- 40 percent off a Lenovo 12" ThinkPad X1 Tablet - $600 (was $1,000)
- Anker PowerCore II 20000 Power Bank - $30 (was $50)
- eufy 33 ft LED Decorative Lights Dimmable with Remote Control - $10 (was $16)
- Sony CT800 Powerful sound bar with 4K HDR and Google Home Support - $298 (was $448)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ - $48 (was $69)
- Denon 7.2 Channel AV Receiver with Built-in HEOS wireless technology - $349 (was $499)
- DJI Mavic Pro - $899 (was $1,000)
- DJI Spark - $596 (was $621)
- 30 percent off a Segway Minipro 2018 Edition - $385
- $50 off a GoPro HERO5 - $349 (was $400)
- Spire Mindfulness and Activity Tracker - $102 (was $130)
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones - $98 (was $198)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones - $129 (was $149)
- Audio-Technica QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - $39 (was $79)
- Up to 25 percent off on select Seagate hard drives
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)- $998 (was $1,198)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model) - $898 (was $1,097)
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) - $1,998 (was $2,498)
- Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model) - $1,298 (was $1,497)
- Kodak Mini Portable Instant Photo Printer - $70 (was $100)
- 1byone Belt Driven Bluetooth Turntable - $91 (was $130)
- Up to 33 percent off on select ASUS products
- Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack - $60 (was $70)
- Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System - $299 (was $329)
- Save up to $100 on Sonos products
Gaming
- CORSAIR K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $110 (was $160)
- Razer Blade Pro Gaming Laptop - $1,950 (was $2,300)
- Blue Yeti USB Microphone - $89 (was $129)
- Blue Blackout Yeti + Assassin's Creed Origins Streamer Bundle - $98 (was $140)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Headset - $100 (was $150)
- Up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles - $349
- Up to 45 percent off X-Rocker Gaming Chairs
Home / Kitchen / Office
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker - $119 (was $199)
- Up to 41 percent of Breville appliances
- 20 percent off Mouth.com with code TGIBF
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - $82 (was $130)
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi - $66 (was $103)
- 10 percent off Meater Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer with code SIZZLE10
- Up to 52 percent off Cool Material website
- Various Flash Deals on Massdrop.com
- SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit -$75 (was $93)
Grooming
- Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face & Body Hair Removal System - $250 (was $449)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 - $40 (was $89)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush - $100 (was $190)
- Crest 3D White Whitestrips - $30 (was $44)
- Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit - $50 (was $60)
Kids / Entertainment
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Collection - $86 (was $155)
- littlebits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit - $79 (was $100)
- Osmo Creative Kit with Monster Game - $56 (was $75)
- MeccaSpider Robot Kit - $72 (was $100)
- Up to 40 percent off select toys from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price & more
- $30 off the Anki Cozmo - $150 (was $180)
- Up to 35 percent off Melissa & Doug Toys and Furniture
- Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition - $16 (was $20)
- BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero - $100 (was $119)
Outdoor / Exercise
- Garmin vívosmart HR+ Regular Fit Activity Tracker - $90 (was $120)
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - $99 (was $150)
- Up to 40 percent off Under Armour products
- Sunny Health & Fitness Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike - $239 (was $299)
- Diamondback Bicycles Overdrive St Mountain Bike - $450 (was $600)
Fashion and Accessories
- Samsonite Victory 2-Piece Nested Softside Set - $120 (was $430)
- 65 percent off entire Nomad website
- Amazon Fashion Deals—Suitcases to Socks
- 25 percent off phone cases
- Up to 35 percent off select Graco and NUK products
Just For Fun
- 80 percent off select Kindle best-selling books
- Neil deGrasse Tyson's Astrophysics for People in a Hurry - $4
- 23andMe DNA Test - $100 (was $200)
Pets
- Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser - $179 (was $249)
- Furbo Dog Camera - $169 (was 249)
- Tractive GPS 3G US Pet Tracker - $49 (was $70)
...more to come!