Before/After An artist's conception of what Mars looks like today, juxtaposed with what Mars may have looked like earlier in its history, when the planet had a thicker atmosphere. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Mars is known as the Red Planet, but we could color it green. By unleashing greenhouse gases that trap the sun’s heat—something humans happen to be very good at—we could build a warmer, breathable atmosphere that protects our settlers from deep-space radiation. NASA astrobiologist Chris McKay thinks we could have mild temperatures after about 100 years of terraforming. But it’ll take much longer to re-create the sweet cocktail of 21 percent oxygen, 0.04 percent carbon dioxide, and 78 percent nitrogen that fills our lungs on Earth. Year 1

2065 A.D. Supertotto

As the first colonists arrive, robots mine rocks for the critical element fluorine to produce perfluorinated compounds (PFCs)—mostly nontoxic gases that are great at trapping heat. The sun can do the rest of the work; McKay estimates that four hours of Martian sunshine contains more energy than all of Earth’s nuclear weapons. Year 50

2115 A.D. Supertotto

The heat boost from PFCs helps release carbon dioxide frozen in the soil and ice caps, dialing up the temperature. With the warmth, ice melts and water accumulates in lakes and streams; snowstorms and rain sweep across the Martian plains. Microbes and small plants accustomed to polar environments might survive outdoors. Year 100

2165 A.D. Supertotto

Skies on Mars are even bluer than Earth’s, thanks to the thick atmosphere enveloping the planet, and trees from mountain climes can thrive. Now that the temperature and pressure are comfortable, settlers can go outdoors without space suits. But the carbon-dioxide-rich air is still poisonous to humans, so oxygen masks are a must. Year 100,000

102,165 A.D. Supertotto