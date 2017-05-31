Sandboxes could help inspire more efficient wheels for heavy equipment

For some engineers at MIT, playing in a sandbox isn’t just fun and games. It’s also the starting point for a new way of evaluating how wheels move through sand, a mathematical calculation that could pave the way forward for tires and treads that move more efficiently, carrying large trucks, heavy equipment, and even rovers on other planets over shifting, dangerous ground.

In a paper published in Physical Review E this week, engineers describe a new scaling law—a mathematical equation that describes the proportional relationships between small model wheels driving over sand, and larger, full-sized wheels operating over the same kind of material.

Sand is a complicated problem for physicists. It comes in endless variations of tiny bits of rock and shell, all with different shapes and sizes. Describing the physical relationships of the grains as they move is incredibly complicated. It’s also a challenge for engineers who have to design vehicles capable of traversing such an unsteady surface.

For this study, the researchers figured out that by simplifying an already existing equation that described how objects moved through sand, and making some of the parameters in the equation dimensionless, they could create a rule applicable to real-life engineering scenarios. In other words, it allows engineers to work with a small model in a lab, and accurately predict how a much larger version would react.

Smaller models can be tested without using nearly as many resources, hopefully leading to a more efficient—and less expensive—final product.

“Think of bulldozers, excavators, all these things that need to manipulate and move granular material around,” Ken Kamrin, an author of the study said in a statement. “These aren’t really optimized. A lot of equipment used in industry is based on rules of thumb, but results like this could provide a new kind of tool to help pinpoint the best designs.”