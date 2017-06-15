 Show us your best nature photography! We’ll go first. | Popular Science
Show us your best nature photography! We’ll go first.

Celebrate Nature Photography Day with the PopSci staff's favorite shots

By Kendra Pierre-Louis posted Jun 15th, 2017 at 4:40pm
frog

The monkey treefrog of the Peruvian Amazon is slow. S L O W. Watching it climb, the frog hypnotically slows down time with its cautiously reaching arms. It makes you think: before the invention of the motion picture camera, how would people describe moments that unfold in slow motion?

Tom McNamara

Today is apparently National Nature Photography Day, according to the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA). We're big fans of the natural world here at PopSci, because from the plains to the mountains, costal beaches to inland lakes, we find that nature never fails to inspire, motivate, and awe us.

A little over 30 years ago, the Harvard biologist E.O. Wilson coined the term Biophilia. Biophilia is a theory to explain what Wilson saw as an innate human tendency to search out connections with nature and other forms of life. Biophilia is why we jazz up our offices with plants, bring cats and dogs into our homes, and spend hours puttering around the garden. It's why we'll pay more for a hotel room with ocean views, and why a neighborhood with big leafy trees seems more welcoming than an endless sea of concrete.

Studies are increasingly showing that spending time in the natural world isn't just fun—it's also good for us. Time spent outdoors has been linked to everything from improving eye development in children, to regulating mood, to increasing fitness, to even helping us heal more quickly after getting sick.

Of course, unless you actually work outside (as a farmer, for example, or perhaps a park ranger), we know just how hard it can be to make it to the great outdoors. The average American spends only seven percent their time in the open air. We spend 87 percent of our time indoors; the remaining 6 percent in cars. National Nature Photography Day is a lovely reminder to get out into nature, and a wonderful time to share some photos of our favorite experiences with you.

So in honor of National Photography day, here are some of the PopSci staff's favorite photos—ones we've taken ourselves during adventures in the natural world. And we want to see your gorgeous nature photos, too. Tag them on Instagram and Twitter with #PopSciLovesNature and we’ll feature our favorites on the site. Note: by using our hashtag, you’re giving us the right to repost your images on our social channels or website.

cane toad

A cane toad in the Peruvian Amazon.

Tom McNamara

Bison

Bison in Yellowstone.

Tom McNamara

bear cub

A black bear cub stopped by to say hello in the Berkshires last summer. We stayed inside and kept our distance.

Mary Beth Griggs

North Carolina

North Carolina.

Mary Beth Griggs

dinosaur

Dinosaur spotting!

Mary Beth Griggs

Peacocks in the city

Sometimes, the natural world comes to us—as is the case with peacocks in New York City, which roam the grounds of St. John the Divine Church.

Russ Smith

Doe

Doe, a deer.

Russ Smith

geese

A gaggle of geese.

Russ Smith

alaskan railroad

View from the Alaskan railroad—it was an amazing trip!

Stan Horaczek

Blue jay

A serene Blue Jay.

Stan Horaczek

Thistle

A simple thistle can be so lovely.

Stan Horaczek

Manhattan Beach Pier
Doggie Paddling
Portugal
George the cat

George helps with gardening (when he’s not knocking Sarah's flower pots off of high shelves).

Sarah Fecht

crete

Crete, Greece.

Sarah Fecht

Morocco

Morocco.

Sarah Fecht

Stream

Robert Treman state park in Ithaca, New York. Ithaca, as they say, is gorges.

Thomas Payne

Camp grill

There's nothing like camping to get you close to nature...

Thomas Payne

Sunset

...though a sunset can't really be beat, either.

Thomas Payne

Soda Dam

Soda Dam is visible right next to Highway 4 in New Mexico. It's made of calcium deposits, and is still growing to this day.

Kelsey D. Atherton

Albuquerque sunset with moon

An Albuquerque sunset, under the moon.

Kelsey D. Atherton

Sandia Mountains

Another stunning Albuquerque sunset with the Sandia Mountains visible.

Kelsey D. Atherton

Crested Butte

One friendly squirrel (who really wanted my trail mix) in Crested Butte, Colorado.

Claire Maldarelli

El Arbo del Tule

El Adbo del Tule in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Claire Maldarelli

PCH

View from the Pacific Coast Highway.

Peter Sucheski

PCH

Another shot from PCH.

Peter Sucheski

Solheimajokull Glacier
Mauna Kea Observatory Hawaii
Red Rocks in Colorado
Woodstock, NY

Snow covered trees in Woodstock, NY.

Billy Cadden

Quack Quack
Arizona

Fonts Point Anza Borrego Desert

Cassidy Mayeda

Barrel Cactus

Barrel Cactus

Cassidy Mayeda

Mount Hood

Mount Hood, Oregon

Corinne Iozzio

Jokulsarlon glacier

Iceland's Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon is a place where you can fall in love with ice over and over again.

Kendra Pierre-Louis

Cayman Islands

Stingray in the Cayman Island's

Kendra Pierre-Louis

Green iguana

Green iguana, Grand Cayman

Kendra Pierre-Louis

Connecticut Pond

A pond in Connecticut.

Mallory Johns

Ditmas Park
Fake Giraffes
Pond
Flower

Flower in Brazil

Rob Verger

New Hampshire

My family vacations in this part of New Hampshire every year.

Sara Chodosh

Yosemite mountains

Yosemite

Sara Chodosh

Rattlesnake Mountain

Rattlesnake Mountain

Sara Chodosh

Cuilcagh Mountain

Cuilcagh Mountain trail in Northern Ireland

Sophie Bushwick

Cuilcagh

Different view of the Cuilcagh Mountain Trail

Sophie Bushwick

