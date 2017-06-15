Dams on the Amazon River could have widespread, devastating impacts—and we keep building more of them

During the waning days of August 2014, workers in northwestern Washington State finished dismantling the Glines Canyon Dam on the Elwha River; the largest dam removal project in U.S. history. Over the past 20 years, more than 865 dams have been dismantled—72 came down in 2014 alone. A combination of infrastructure issues (including breaches), a recognition of the dams’ negative environmental effects, and the fact that many dams had failed to live up to their energy promises has moved the idea of dismantling dams from the fringes to the mainstream. In the United States, anyway. Forty-five hundred miles away, Brazil is still in the midst of a dam-building frenzy in one of the Earth’s most delicate and vital ecosystems—the Amazon. And a study released this week in the journal Nature suggests that the environmental impact of all of this dam building will be far worse than predicted.

The issue, say the study’s authors, is that existing scientific reviews of Amazonian river dams have focused mainly on the immediate area around the construction. “Nobody considers the teleconnections,” says lead author Edgardo Latrubesse, a Professor at the Department of Geography and the Environment at University of Texas at Austin. “If I build the dam here, what is happening upstream, what is happening downstream? And if you build the dam in multiple places along a river, the impact is magnified. This isn’t considered when they build the project.”

It's important to understand the scale of the dams we're talking about. When completed in 2019, the 11,233 megawatt Belo Monte dam will reach 295 feet high—a bit shorter than the Statue of Liberty—and stretch more than 2 miles across. That will make it the fourth largest dam in the world (by installed capacity) behind China’s controversial Three Gorges Dam. It will not, however, be the largest dam in Brazil: that questionable honorific goes to the Itapúa dam along the border. Developers have proposed building a total of 428 hydroelectric dams in the Amazon basin, and at least 140 of them are either completed or currently under construction.

Indigenous communities along the rivers say that the dams harm fish and disrupt fresh water supplies—a particularly disconcerting proposition given that the Amazon is home to between 16 and 18 percent of the world’s fresh water supplies. And the roads that are built to support these massive construction projects open up the rainforest for illegal logging, speeding up deforestation. All of these are known regional problems. The study authors created what they call the Dam Environmental Vulnerability Index (DEVI), however, to assess the ripple effects of dam building. They combined three indexes: The Basin Integrity Index (BII) which measures the vulnerability of a river basin to existing and potential land use change, erosion, and runoff pollution; the Fluvial Dynamic Index (FDI) which looks at how the river changes over time, how it floods, and its sediment load; and the Dam Impact Index (DII) which measures how much of the river system will be affected by the planned and built dams.