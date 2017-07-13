The science fiction podcasts every nerd should listen to

Put some science fiction in your ears Public Domain

This post has been updated, and will probably be updated again, because that's how best-of lists should work. I love podcasts, you love podcasts, your grandma probably loves podcasts. Looking for some science fiction you can enjoy while your eyeballs do stuff that isn't reading? Great. Read on. Limetown Remember that time when everything on the radio wanted to be "Serial"? Limetown got it right. Follow a reporter as she revisits the mysterious disappearance of every inhabitant in Limetown, an idyllic little community built around a mysterious scientific research facility. The mind-melting sci-fi in Limetown comes in on such a slow burn that a lot of people don't realize they're listening to a fictional story until a few episodes in, which makes it feel a lot more compelling than a story that's schlocky right out the gate. Don't worry: You'll be biting your nails and making tinfoil hats by the time you get to the final episode. Great if you enjoy: Stranger Things, Eureka, Wayward Pines, Serial Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead.

The Message The first offering from General Electric's Podcast Theater was a smash hit: It brought us along for the ride as a quirky cryptography podcaster documented attempts to translate a mysterious alien message. I can't say the plot gripped me quite as much as Limetown's, but it's perfect for marathoning during a car trip—you can listen to the entire thing in a couple hours. Great if you enjoy: Serial, War of the Worlds, Arrival Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead.

ars PARADOXICA Paradoxica follows the adventures of accidental time traveler Dr. Sally Grissom. While Grissom's audio diaries are used liberally to narrate the plot, the show also uses more traditional radio drama scenes—so it feels more like watching a movie than listening to a newsy podcast. It feels appropriately old-time-radio-y, and gets bonus points for dealing with issues like mental health and sexuality right along with discussions of quantum mechanics. Great if you enjoy: '—All You Zombies—', Timeline, Outlander, Doctor Who, Primer Where to start: Try "Plasticity", then go back to the beginning—you might be a little confused, but it'll get you hooked. LifeAfter The second show from General Electric's Podcast Theater is sad and intriguing. Follow a man as he tries to cope with his wife's sudden death, hooked on and haunted by her audio posts on social media. Surely it's about to get creepy. Great if you enjoy: Her, Black Mirror, The Black Tapes Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead. The Truth These "movies for your ears" (a.k.a. pretty standard, traditional radio dramas in small bites) aren't always sci-fi. But hey, variety is the spice of life. Great if you enjoy: Every episode is different, so just give it a shot if you like listening to things Where to start: Voyager Found. Flash Forward Half science, half fiction: Every week, host Rose Eveleth picks a fictional future and has real experts explain how it might work. What if all drugs were made legal? What if antibiotics stopped working? What if the internet suddenly disappeared? Great if you enjoy: Popular Science (lol) Where to start: Since each episode deals with a different, often very random question, I recommend scrolling through and clicking on whichever one strikes your fancy. The Drabblecast Audio Fiction Podcast It's what it says on the tin: Short stories, and lots of 'em. Load up a whole bunch for your next car trip. You're welcome. Great if you enjoy: Every episode is different, so just give it a shot if you like listening to things Where to start: The Four Generations of Change E struck us as particularly well done.

The Bright Sessions Listen in on the recordings of Dr. Bright, a therapist who provides mental health services for the "strange and unusual". But does she have a hidden agenda pushing her to assemble a gang of super-powered patients? Duh. Great if you enjoy: Jessica Jones, Heroes, ars PARADOXICA Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead. TANIS TANIS follows a podcast host as he tries to track down a "game" with no internet trail. In pursuing what he thinks might be one modernity's last true mysteries—an easter egg hidden in Craigslist posts and obscure works of science fiction—he stumbles across a world that bridges the gap between sci-fi and fantasy. There's definitely some weird stuff going down, but is 'magic' to blame? Maybe not. And in any case, the constant online sleuthing give this show a tech nerd bent. Great if you enjoy: Twin Peaks, The X-Files, Ready Player One Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead.

RABBITS The podcast geniuses behind TANIS have a new offering that's more firmly set in the realm of science fiction. It takes place within the same universe as the team's other NPR-like shows, but this one follows host Carly Parker as she attempts to find her missing friend Yumiko—who seems to have vanished while playing the most complex alternate reality game of all time. Great if you enjoy: Ready Player One, Mr. Robot, Dark City Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead. The Darkest Night Okay, so The Darkest Night bills itself as a horror podcast—and it's admittedly very unsettling (and, fair warning, gory/disturbing in a way that is not fit for kiddos). But it's also science fiction: the show is built on the premise that a high-tech gizmo can show researchers the last thing a corpse experienced before dying. There are also a lot of mind control drugs and stuff. And creepy experiments. So while you definitely shouldn't listen to this one if you're not a fan of horror, it's perfect for people who love both genres. Also, it's narrated by Lee Pace. Need we say more? Great if you enjoy: r/NoSleep, The X-Files, The dulcet tones of Lee Pace cooing terrible nothings in your ears—binaurally Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead.

Archive 81 What happened to Dan Powell? Archive 81 also borders on horror/fantasy, but its treatment of alternate dimensions and the like earns it a spot on our sci-fi list. Bonus: If you make it through both seasons, you get to enjoy a delightful old-school radio drama-style bonus episode. It's the bee's knees. Great if you enjoy: The X-Files, The Bright Sessions, The Black Tapes Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead. Or you can start with The Golden Age, if you want to be delightfully confused but not particularly spoiled. Homecoming This Gimlet Media show has an incredible cast—Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer, to name just a few regulars. It deals with the ethical quandaries of a woman helping to oversee a government medical experiment, and the format does a great job of toying with narrator reliability. Are the people you're hearing well-intentioned, or are they lying to themselves and one another? Do they even remember the events they're supposed to be guiding us through? Season two starts on July 19, so you have just enough time to catch up. Great if you enjoy: Shutter Island, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Bright Sessions Where to start: Episode one—you'll get spoiled if you skip ahead.