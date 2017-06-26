Artificial algae could help save our oceans

The Smithsonian Institution calls coralline algae “the unsung architects of coral reefs.” These pink-colored seaweed, with skeletal structures that resemble honeycomb, live in harmony with coral.

They strengthen the corals’ foundation by growing over and between gaps in coral reefs, essentially gluing sections of coral together. They provide a surface for baby corals to settle, and serve as food for marine life, including sea urchins, parrot fish, and mollusks. “They promote biodiversity and coastal protection,” said Chiara Lombardi, a scientist with the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA). “Also, they play an active role in the carbon cycle.”

The bad news, however, is that, like coral, they are vulnerable to the ravages of climate change and and ocean acidification.

“They become more fragile, and they bleach, and they aren’t able to create a healthy habitat for biodiversity,” Lombardi said. “Thus, their survival and, as a cascading effect, the survival of the associated species, is at risk.” Lombardi and her colleagues, including Federica Ragazzola, a marine biologist at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, initiated an unusual experiment recently to try to protect these algae — scientific name *Ellisolandia elongata — from increasing harm.

Last month, they installed the first of several artificial coralline algae reefs — made of highly elastic rubber material — near real coralline algae reefs in the Gulf of La Spezia, in northwest Italy. The goal is that these plastic mimics — as the artificial reefs are known — which look and move like the real thing, will shelter and host the tiny creatures who typically live on the algae, and also will become scaffolds for real coralline algae to grow.