This engineer spent 4 months installing a headphone jack on an iPhone 7

When Apple announces the next iPhones on Tuesday, one thing is a pretty safe bet: It won’t have a headphone jack. The company famously removed it from the iPhone 7 models, saying the old analog jack had to go, in part because space in the devices was “at a premium,” as Apple executive Phil Schiller said at the phone’s launch last year. The move spurred an outsized amount of clamor as the company pushed people towards wireless solutions like their $159 Bluetooth AirPods.

But Scotty Allen, an American with a very strong do-it-yourself streak known for building his own iPhone from spare parts he procured in Shenzhen, China, decided to add a headphone jack back into the device; he’s just published a video thoroughly explaining how he did it. Ultimately, he says the process took him about four months and thousands of dollars—you can watch the full 33-minute step-by-step video below.

The project, he explains over Skype from Shenzhen, was born out of his practical desire to use his wired headphones, but he was also intrigued by the “engineering problem” with installing one back in the device himself. It wasn’t a “philosophical crusade,” he says, so much as an opportunity to tell a good story.