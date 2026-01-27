Digg is back to take on Reddit, and you can use it now

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Digg was one of the most popular websites of the 2000s. It brought millions of users together to share and discuss links from across the web, but lost most of its audience to Reddit after a poorly received redesign in 2010.

Reddit is still going strong as the self-styled ‘front page of the internet’, and now Digg is back—led by original co-founder Kevin Rose, together with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The idea is straightforward and largely the same as before: To be a place where users showcase the most interesting content on the internet.

The new Digg went live for a select number of testers in April 2025, and this month, the doors opened to the general public. The site does still have a ‘beta’ label and continues to be a work in progress. Here’s how to get started, and the features you can explore once you’ve signed up.

Signing up and diving in

Find communities that you’re interested in. Screenshot: Digg

Point your web browser at Digg.com, and you can see the basic layout of the relaunched site. You’ve got a feed of posts in the center, some featured posts and communities on the right, and more communities (represented by icons) on the left. Click anywhere you like to have a look around.

Digg is very much trying to emulate the success of Reddit (and the original 2000s Digg). Posts can be replied to, bookmarked, shared, and upvoted or downvoted. To get involved with these interactive features, and to submit posts of your own, you need to sign up for a free account.

There should be a big Signup / Login button at the top of the Digg interface, and if you click on this, you’ll be able to submit an email address and choose a username. You can add extra information (and an avatar image) to pad out your profile, and tell people more about yourself, but you only need an email address and username to get started.

You can then customize your Digg experience with content that you’re actually interested in. Open up any of the communities on the site, and you can click Join (on the right) to sign up for updates. You can see a list of posts in the communities you’re subscribed to by clicking the Digg icon (top left) then My Feed. Switch to All Digg to see posts from the site more generally.

Both the My Feed and All Digg buttons come with drop-down arrows just next to them—click either of these arrows to open up a small menu that lets you sort posts in chronological order, or based on their popularity on the site (as you join more and more communities, a chronological feed can feel a little overwhelming).

Interacting with Digg communities

When you’re ready, you can contribute posts of your own. Screenshot: Digg

If you see a post that deserves some promotion—a web link or a point of view that you’re interested in, for example—click the upvote button (the up arrow) underneath it. If you see something you’re not interested in, dislike, or feel is spammy, use the downvote button (the down arrow). Posts that get upvoted (or ‘dugg’) more than others will be promoted more widely on the site.

You can comment too, by clicking in the Add a comment box under any post. As well as text, you can add GIFs or other images using the icons on the right. Comments can be upvoted and downvoted as well, so if you’re not being helpful or respectful, be prepared for your contributions to be downranked (or even reported). You might also want to check out the Digg Community Guidelines.

It’s easy to submit posts of your own, though it’s probably a good idea to spend some time lurking and getting used to the vibe of a particular community before you add a post of your own. Click New post up at the top of the feed, and you’ll then need to choose the community you’re contributing to, and add a title and some text.

Further down the screen you can add images and link blocks—note that if you add a link block, then the title of the post will be automatically filled out for you based on what you’re linking to (though you can still edit it). When everything looks good, click Publish Post to put it live.

As the number of interactions you have on the site increases, the little notifications button (the bell icon, lower left) will come in handy. If you click your profile avatar (lower left) and then Account settings, you can configure how you want notifications to work on the site, as well as change up the Digg layout as it’s shown in your browser.