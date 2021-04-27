Gifts for mom can be tricky for lots of different reasons. Some moms are incredibly particular and therefore seem impossible to shop for. Others already seem to have everything they could possibly need, and therefore seem impossible to shop for. Others…well, you get the idea.

If you’re a kid, spouse, niece, nephew, or anyone else just trying to say “thanks for being a great mom” in gift form, start by thinking about the room in the house where the mom in question spends most of her time. If that room is the kitchen—and it’s because she loves to mix, chop, stir, broil and bake, not because she’s expected to—then you’re getting closer to figuring out gifts for cooks that even the toughest mother will love this Mother’s Day. And the great news is there are kitchen essentials available for very little bread (get it?) if you’re on a tight budget.

Best kitchen gifts for moms who need a serious microwave upgrade: Panasonic HomeCHEF 4-in-1 Multi-Oven

An All-Encompassing Appliance The dining possibilities are endless and the counter space aplenty with Panasonic’s super-sleek device that serves as four. Panasonic BUY NOW

With an included air fryer basket, wire rack, and enamel tray, Panasonic’s Multi-Oven will meet all your cooking needs with its four cooking options: air fryer, convection oven, inverter microwave, and FlashXpress boiler. Plus, there’s the option to use special combinations like broil + microwave and convection + microwave. Made with patented inverter technology of up to 1300 watts, you’ll be able to crisp, brown, bake, roast, broil, defrost, reheat, and undertake all kinds of other cooking methods, without even having to preheat the machine, making it a perfect kitchen gift. Ideal for feeding families, it also features a child safety lock and a silent mode to make sure no beeping sounds wake up your little ones (or curiosity harms them). As an added plus, Panasonic has teamed up with the Drop mobile application that has a full collection of quick and easy recipes for all types of chefs.

Best kitchen gifts for moms who love personalized stuff: Personalized Wooden Cutting Board

Custom-Made with Love Every time mom goes to slice, chop, or brunoise something, she’ll see your special personalized message on her one-of-a-kind rustic cutting board. Qualtry BUY NOW

Choose from a slew of shapes and sizes of this bamboo plank, then have it made into one of the most unique gifts for mom with a laser-etched design. The backside is flat for chopping, so your special engraving won’t get damaged. A hole on the handle lets her hang her custom piece up and display it.

Best Mother’s Day gifts for cooks who are beginners: Libbey Small Glass Bowls with Lids, 6.25 Ounce

Kitchen Essentials A chef is only as strong as her mise en place, so help put mom on the path to success with crack-resistant prep bowls. Libbey BUY NOW

You get eight 3.45-inch-diameter lead-free glass bowls in this set, perfect for every onion, shallot, scallion, and spice. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe and great for storage. It’s one of the best gifts for cooks if it’s anyone who wants to get into the kitchen without making a mess, losing track of ingredients, or finding a place to store a hodge-podge of ill-fitting, unmatched bowls.

Best gifts for moms who want to cook with the kids: NEOVIVA Kitchen Aprons with Pockets for Mama and Me

Cute as a Button Nothing says fun family time like a matching set of retro aprons for mom and her little sous chef. NEOVIVA BUY NOW

Two identical styles (featuring 100-percent cotton with a tie closure and pockets) keep mother and kiddo stain-free while they whip up memories in the kitchen. These aprons are available in two different colors, and you could always get names embroidered on (separately) if you want truly unique gifts for mom.

Best gifts for chefs who love playing chemist: ONGROK Butter Maker Machine | Herb Infuser

Innovative Design If your mom is a mad scientist in the kitchen, she’ll love this gadget. ONGROK BUY NOW

One-button operation allows this dishwasher-safe stainless steel extractor to get the job done faster than you can say “honey butter” (or “garlic butter” or “lavender oil”). Accessories like silicone gloves and nylon filter bags are included to help extract and infuse flavors for oils, butters, tinctures, gummies, and more. Not everything has to be a kitchen essential; sometimes the best gift is something wacky and fun.

Best gifts for cooks who want to try home-brewing: Mr. Beer Complete Beer Making Starter Kit

Easy to Use Designed with beginners in mind, this kit has everything you need to craft your own brew in just 30 minutes. Mr. Beer BUY NOW

Unique gifts are great for Mother’s Day! This set, with its two-gallon capacity, comes with all the ingredients (brewing extract, yeast, carbonation drops) and bottles you need to brew a beer that’ll be ready to drink in three to four weeks. The only thing your mom needs to bring is water (and a love of brewski). If your gift is a hit, you can order mom a refill kit. The best Mother’s Day gifts for cooks don’t have to involve putting stuff on a stove; every meal deserves an expertly paired beverage, so why not make one custom?

Best gifts for Mother’s Day when mom loves social media: The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook

Yummy Instagrammable Content If your mother has more followers than you do and lives for likes, this cookbook packed with viral hits is sure to please. Valentina Mussi BUY NOW

Ever coveted the whipped matcha lattes, panda pancakes, or brown sugar boba milk teas of TikTok? Well then, your internet dreams are about to come true. Author Valentina Mussi, a verified TikToker, has garnered millions of likes for her food videos, and in “The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook: 75 Internet-Breaking Recipes for Snacks, Drinks, Treats, and More!” she shares not only how to recreate them, but also how to make them shareworthy. This book won’t be released until June 1, but you can preorder it now and give your mom a personalized note (or short, looping video) on Mother’s Day letting her know that she has gifts to look forward to.

Best gifts for vegan moms with a sweet tooth: Cuisinart ICE-30BCP1 Ice Cream Maker

Fully Automatic Truly delicious vegan ice cream can be hard to find, so why not let the master chef make her own to order? Cuisinart BUY NOW

Give mom this ice cream maker and she’ll get a double-insulated 2-quart freezer bowl, instruction book, and recipes, plus a large ingredient spout for adding mix-ins to your custom dairy-free creations. And if there are non-vegans in the house, they can use the machine too…as long as mom says it’s OK. This machine doesn’t discriminate based on dietary restrictions.

Best gifts for chefs who want to grow cool veggies: Plant Theatre Funky Veg KIT Gift Box

For Heirloom Lovers This kit includes seeds and instruments to grow five varieties of delish non-GMO veggies. Plant Theatre BUY NOW

Purple carrots, striped tomatoes, and purple Brussels sprouts—oh my! Included are five growing pots, five peat blocks, five plant markers, and five foil-sealed sachets of seeds. Add your mom’s green thumb and you’ll have yummy veggies in no time. It can be tough to buy a gift for chefs, but this one is a great starter: If she likes your present, you can add to it with other seed packs, including the Boozy Gardeners Kit, the Psychedelic Salad Kit, or the So Succulent Kit.

Best gifts for cooks who love a clean, organized workspace: Prepdeck Recipe Preparation Kit and Storage

Multiple Uses Measure, prep, chop, store, peel, slice, and do much more with this multifunctional countertop essential perfect for the neatnik chef. Prepdeck BUY NOW

The components of this all-in-one wonder include a cutting board, 15 different-size BPA-free meal prep containers with measurement markers, prepping tools, utensil storage, and more. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and antibacterial too. If your mom is someone who loves order and organization, even better—this could end up becoming a kitchen essential.

Best gifts for moms who love to cook, but have zero time: Instant Pot Pro Crisp

Customizable and Hassle-Free An Instant Pot pressure cooker with an interchangeable air-fryer lid is perfect for moms who want that crunch with less mess. Instant Pot BUY NOW

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is a busy mom’s best friend—with an eight-quart capacity, she can cook meals for a large party or meal prep for the week. Eleven customizable cooking presets (including pressure cook, sauté, and roast) also mean that she can get food going quicker. Best of all, it comes with accessories including an air-fryer lid and nonstick fryer basket, stainless steel multiuse steam rack, and heat-resistant protective pad, so mom won’t have to wait for add-ons to get the most out of her Instant Pot, whether she wants to experiment with sous vide, dehydrating, or frying with minimal oil.

Best gifts when your chef mom has everything already: Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Classic and Dependable If your mom has every pan, utensil, and gadget she could ever want, get her Le Creuset—even if she already has one, she can always use another. Le Creuset Store BUY NOW

Enameled cast-iron cookware from this legacy French brand is the gold standard in kitchens worldwide. This 24-inch round Dutch oven is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, is dishwasher-safe, and has ergonomic knobs and tight-fitting lids. Great for braising, frying, sauteing, casseroles, and even baking bread.

The final word on the best gifts for moms who love to cook

Mother’s Day, you don’t scare us! In fact, if mom gets her kicks braising, searing, sous-viding, simmering, roasting, and flambéing, present-shopping is actually pretty simple: splurge on kitchen gifts! Whether you have a lot of dough to spend or not, whether your mom is a beginner line cook or executive chef, and whether she likes getting her hands dirty in the garden or prefers high-tech propositions like infusing and extracting, these kitchen essentials make unique gifts for mom. The best part is that your presents for mom may result in delicious dishes for you, if you’re lucky.

