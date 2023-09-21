We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Terri Williams Published Sep 21, 2023 4:00 PM

KitchenAid’s mixers are some of the most well-known appliances, and the brand is synonymous with durability and performance. Some features are constant with KitchenAid mixers, whether it’s the Artisan, Classic, or Pro line. For example, most will either have a polished steel or brushed stainless steel bowl, as well as 10 mixing speeds. Many—but not all—will also be compatible with KitchenAid’s other attachments. But beyond that, there are numerous differences between the various models, and being aware of these differences can help you choose the best KitchenAid mixer for your needs.

How we chose the best KitchenAid mixer

As a freelance journalist for over 10 years, I’ve reviewed home and tech products for publications including Forbes, CNN Underscored, NBC News Select, Popular Mechanics, Architectural Digest, Tom’s Guide, The Daily Beast, USA Today’s Reviewed, TechRadar, Better Homes & Gardens, and Bob Vila. For this article, I sat back and enjoyed a nice cup of coffee as I researched numerous KitchenAid mixers and enlisted the help of several experts.

The best KitchenAid Mixers: Reviews & Recommendations

Whether purchasing your first—or your next—KitchenAid mixer, you’re undoubtedly looking for a powerful mixer that fits well in your kitchen space. But there are also other factors that you’ll want to consider. “When choosing a mixer, particularly from a reputable brand like KitchenAid, you’ll want to consider a number of features—capacity, motor power, attachment compatibility, and design,” says Emily Laurae, pastry chef and recipe developer. Based on extensive research and the factors explained at the end of this roundup by Laurae and our team of experts, these are the best KitchenAid mixers.

Best overall: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

Why it made the cut: This KitchenAid mixer is not too big, not too small, and has the features that most people would want.

Specs

Type: Tilt-head

Tilt-head Capacity: 5 quarts

5 quarts Weight: 22.8 pounds

22.8 pounds Power: 325 watts

325 watts Attachments: Flat beater, dough hook, wire whip

Pros

Handle on bowl

Dozens of color choices

Pouring shield

Cons

Doesn’t have Soft Start feature

We think the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is the best stand mixer for most people. The 5-quart bowl is not too big, yet not too small, and can, for example, mix nine-dozen cookies in just one batch. The polished stainless-steel bowl also has a handle, which makes it easier to control and maneuver. In addition, the tilt-head design of the mixer allows it to automatically lift the machine’s head to swap out accessories easily. Then, it can be tilted back in place and locked. And this model also has a one-piece pouring shield that keeps ingredients from splattering and making a mess.

The 325-watt stand mixer provides enough power to meet most people’s needs easily. With 10 speeds, a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip, it’s also versatile enough for both occasional and avid bakers.

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer also comes in over 20 color choices, ranging from Passion Red to Blue Velvet to Matcha to Scorched Orange. However, it doesn’t have KitchenAid’s Soft Start feature, which starts at a lower speed to help avoid splashing and splattering the bowl’s contents.

Best hand mixer: KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer

Why it made the cut: Weighing only 2 pounds, this 9-speed hand mixer is quick and easy to use and requires no heavy lifting.

Specs

Type: Hand

Hand Capacity: N/A

N/A Weight: 2 pounds

2 pounds Power: 100 watts

100 watts Attachments: Whisk, dough hooks, blending rod

Pros

Lightweight

9 speeds

Soft start

Cons

Not best for large batches

KitchenAid’s smallest stand mixer weighs about 14 pounds. And, sometimes, it’s just more convenient to mix with a hand mixer, especially if you’re trying mixing and blending smaller batches. The KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer is ideal for blending a smoothie directly in your jar, and it can also whip, knead, and mix into a bowl. With 100 watts of power and 9 speeds—including a slow start feature—it can handle everything from cookie dough and bread batter to mashed potatoes.

It’s corded, but depending on your workspace and hand preference, you can set the cord to lock on either the left or right side of the mixer to keep it out of the way. Also, the mixer has a soft grip handle to provide more ergonomic support and make it easy to use. The lightweight mixer, which weighs only 2 pounds, also comes with a pro whisk, dough hooks, blending rod, and a storage bag. You can choose from five color choices with this model.

Best for beginners: KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Why it made the cut: It’s a professional-style mixer that is quite easy for novices to use as well.

Specs

Type: Bowl-lift

Bowl-lift Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Weight: 29 pounds

29 pounds Power: 575 watts

575 watts Attachments: Flat beater, dough hook, wire whip

Pros

Pouring shield

Handle on bowl

Soft Start feature

Cons

Really heavy

The KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer may seem a curious choice for beginners—but hear us out. Novices tend to make mistakes when first starting to use appliances. However, you don’t want to ruin an expensive KitchenAid stand mixer during your trial-and-error period. With a 575-watt motor, there’s enough power for you to make mistakes as you learn the tricks of the trade. If you happen to include too many ingredients or run it too long, you won’t have to worry about overheating the mixer or otherwise damaging it.

The bowl-lift mixer has arms that raise and lower the bowl using a lever. When making larger batches and/or including heavier ingredients, this provides sturdiness and stability. The stand mixer also has 10 speed settings to handle everything from adding flour and milk, to mixing batter, beating, or creaming, and whipping eggs or cream. The generous 6-quart bowl, made of polished stainless steel, also has a handle that makes it easy to handle the mixer. In addition, it includes a pouring shield to keep the ingredients from splashing. The stand is compatible with over 15 attachments and comes in over 10 color choices.

Best for large batches: KitchenAid Pro Line Series 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Why it made the cut: This is the largest and most powerful mixer among the brand’s offerings and can easily handle sizable quantities.

Specs

Type: Bowl-lift

Bowl-lift Capacity: 7 quarts

7 quarts Weight: 29.2 pounds

29.2 pounds Power : 970 watts

: 970 watts Attachments: Flat beater, dough hook, wire whip

Pros

N11-wire hook

Pouring shield

Bowl has handle

Cons

Very heavy

While most KitchenAid stand mixers have a 6-wire hook, the KitchenAid Pro Line Series 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer has an 11-wire hook, which is designed to integrate the most amount of air – thereby decreasing the amount of time needed to mix ingredients. In addition, the 970-watt motor can handle plenty of dough and knead it without overheating. This makes it a good choice for bread, large batches of cookies (up to 14 dozen), and other heavy and large-quantity goodies as well.

The bowl-lift feature ensures the stand mixer is stable enough to be sturdy and keep from moving around when creating large batches. Also, the polished stainless-steel bowl has a handle, which makes it easy to maneuver. In addition, the Soft-Start feature allows the mixer to start at a lower speed to avoid splashing and splattering the contents all over you and your countertop. Keep in mind that at 29.2 pounds, the stand mixer is quite heavy, so this isn’t something you’d want to move around on a regular basis.

Best for small batches: KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Why it made the cut: Relatively dainty and petite, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer is compact but still loaded with features.

Specs

Type: Tilt-head

Tilt-head Capacity: 3.5 quart

3.5 quart Weight: 14.3 pounds

14.3 pounds Power: 250 watts

250 watts Attachments: Flex edge beater, dough hook, wire whip

Pros

Lightweight

Bowl has handle

Soft Start feature

Cons

No pouring shield

For small quantities, and also those looking for a smaller model, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is more than equipped to get the job done. It has a 250-watt motor, and the tilt function allows you to tilt it back while easily swapping out accessories and then tilt it back forward and lock in place. The 3.5-quart capacity, combined with 10 speeds, makes this perfect for small batches. It can mix up to 5 dozen cookies in just one batch, and comes with a flex edge beater, dough hook, and wire whip. In addition, the slower speed of the Soft Start feature keeps the bowl’s contents from splashing all over the place.

Speaking of the bowl, it’s polished, stainless steel—and has a handle, which also makes it easy to maneuver. Weighing only 14.3 pounds, it’s on the lighter, smaller side, so it doesn’t take up much space on your countertop and is easy to store in a cabinet or pantry if you have a small kitchen. In addition, the stand mixer is compatible with over 10 attachments and comes in over 10 color choices.

Why it made the cut: The most economically-priced model is a great value for the money.

Specs

Type: Tilt-head

Tilt-head Capacity: 4.5 quart

4.5 quart Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Power: 275 watts

275 watts Attachments: Flat beater, dough hook, wire whip

Pros

Soft Start feature

Compatible with all attachments

Durable

Cons

No handle

No pouring shield

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Mixer is the most economically priced of the KitchenAid Stand Mixers. It has 275 watts of power, which is less than the typical 325 watts found in the majority of KitchenAid mixers. However, it’s still quite powerful—more than enough for stirring, mixing, and other functions. The stand mixer has a 6-wire whip, flat beater, and dough hook. In addition, the classic mixer has 10 speeds, and can be used with over 15 attachments.

The 4.5 quart brushed stainless steel bowl is designed to be durable—and it’s dishwasher safe—but keep in mind that it doesn’t have a handle or a pouring shield. Since it’s a tilt-head stand mixer, it isn’t as heavy and doesn’t take up as much countertop or cabinet space as a bowl-lift stand mixer, which makes it ideal if storage space is a problem. However, this model is only available in KitchenAid’s two “classic” colors: Onyx Black and White.

What to consider when shopping for the best KitchenAid mixer

There are many features to consider when shopping for a KitchenAid mixer. Below are the factors we considered most important when selecting which models to feature. Cost was an additional consideration, as KitchenAid mixers can get expensive.

Bowl type

KitchenAid stand mixers come with either a tilting head or a bowl-lift design (and the handheld mixers don’t come with bowls). “With a tilt-head model, the head of the machine can lift up, making it so you don’t have to remove the bowl to add ingredients or scrape down the bowl,” explains Jürgen David, director of pastry research and development at the Institute of Culinary Education.

“Bowl-lift mixers have a lever that raises and lowers the bowl to give you access to it,” says David, who prefers bowl-lift mixers. “That’s what most professional kitchens have and what I have the most experience using.”

Alina Eisenhauer, owner at Chef Alina, tells us that she prefers the bowl-lift mixers and finds them more durable.

KitchenAid’s tilt-head stand mixers can range in weight from 14 to 26 pounds, whereas bowl-lift mixers tend to weigh 28 or 29 pounds.

Bowl size

KitchenAid’s stand mixers range in size from 3.5 quarts to 7 quarts. “Determine the mixer’s size relative to your typical batch sizes, as smaller mixers suit occasional bakers, while larger ones accommodate frequent or larger quantities,” explains Nicole Pomije, founder of The Cookie Cups.

And, David says, a 5-quart bowl should be sufficient for most home cooks. “If you pick a machine that’s too large, the attachment won’t reach the ingredients well and won’t mix as effectively for smaller batches,” he says.

Attachments

KitchenAid mixers tend to come with three attachments. However, if you want to use additional attachments like pasta makers or food grinders, Eisenhauer recommends checking to be sure that the stand mixer you’re considering is compatible.

Pomije agrees, adding, “Evaluate the available attachments that come with the mixer or can be separately purchased,” she says. “Attachments can greatly expand the mixer’s versatility, offering options like pasta makers, food grinders, and vegetable spiralizers.”

Speed settings

Both Pomije and Eisenhauer say a good mixer should have variable settings. All of the KitchenAid stand mixers have 10 mixing speeds, and the handheld mixer has 9. “These variable speed settings can accommodate different recipes, so you’ll want a range from low for stirring, to high for whipping. “

Price

“Establish a budget that aligns with your needs and expectations,” advises Pomije. We’ve included KitchenAid models at various price points.

Brand reputation

“KitchenAid is known for its quality mixers, great customer support, and has been the choice of most professionals for years,” says Eisenhauer. “There are other reputable brands as well, so read reviews and consider brand reputation when making your choice.”

FAQs

Q: What are the 3 main mixer attachments? The three main mixer attachments are the flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip.



“The flat beater attachment is ideal for mixing normal to heavy batters, such as cake and cookie dough,” says Pomije.



“The dough hook is perfect for kneading bread dough and other heavy mixtures, making it a valuable tool for homemade bread enthusiasts,” she explains.



And the wire hook? Pomije says it’s designed for whipping tasks like making meringues, whipped cream, or light and airy batters.



In addition, KitchenAid sells a variety of other attachments as well. Q: Will KitchenAid attachments fit all models? No. “While many KitchenAid attachments are designed to be compatible across different models, sadly, they don’t fit every single model,” says Laurae. “You’ll want to make sure that you check the specific compatibility of attachments with your mixer model before making your purchase.” Q: Is it better to mix by hand or mixer? According to Laurae, the answer will depend on what you’re baking. “Mixing by hand will allow you full control, which can prevent overmixing and allow you to achieve a specific consistency,” she says. “Mixing with an electric stand mixer can save you quite a bit of time, tends to be incredibly efficient, and allows you to lean on the strength of the mixer for more intensive tasks like whipping egg whites or kneading your homemade doughs.”

Final thoughts on the best KitchenAid Mixers

KitchenAid makes a variety of mixers, designed to meet every need. Depending on your baking frequency, budget, preference for tilt-head or bowl-lift, and your desire to color-coordinate the appliance with your kitchen décor, there’s likely a mixer that meets your needs. Hopefully, our recommendations have helped introduce you to the right choice for you.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.