How to survive three days in the wild

This 72-hour plan will buy you enough time to wait for search and rescue to arrive.

By Keith McCafferty/Field & Stream
January 26, 2021

Latest

These 6 exoplanets somehow orbit their star in perfect rhythm
Sharks and rays are far less abundant in the world’s oceans than 50 years ago
Tom Brady is headed to the Super Bowl at 43 years old. How?
Check out the double-rotor helicopter that could be the US Army’s next Black Hawk
Is watching TV actually a good way to relax?
COVID-19 cases are finally falling in the US. Can we keep it up?
Best fitness tracker: Hit your health goals and sleep better with these picks
How to use advanced editing tools without ruining your photos
Keep your brain in shape by reading more books