11 last-minute gift ideas that won’t disappoint

With Christmas being just a few days away, you’re probably already slightly panicking about not being able to get presents for everyone on your list just yet. But don’t worry, there’s still time, and no, you don’t have to go out of your way to join the rush to pick up last-minute gifts. You always have the option to give vouchers and subscriptions to your loved ones, which they can claim online anytime they wish. Not only does this hack save you time and frustration, but it also makes for a unique gift.

Select from these 11 options on sale and then sit back and relax:

Ideal for the booze lover, this deal from Wine Insiders delivers 15 bottles of mixed wines straight to the recipient’s doorstep. With bottles ranging from easy-drinking reds to radiant whites, your friend will surely enjoy each one down to the very last drop. You can get 15 bottles for just $85 (reg. $300) for a limited time.

Perfect for the foodie, this digital gift card from Restaurant.com lets them enjoy tasty meals at a lower price. They can use it at their favorite restaurants including IHOP, Panera, Chick-Fil-A, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and more. Snag a $75 eGift card for only $13.50 today.

Built for Mac and Windows, Airflow is a streaming app that transmits files to Chromecast, Apple TV, and AirPlay 2-enabled televisions in 4K HDR without messing with the quality. Formerly $19, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $15.99.

Your loved one will never have to pay full price for flights again with Dollar Flight Club, a flight deal alert service that delivers the cheapest flight deals to their inbox. It was built to help travelers and their families save up to $500 on every trip. A lifetime subscription usually goes for $690, but you can get it on sale for $99.

You can also have ready-to-eat fresh stone crabs delivered to your loved one in just 24 hours with this deal. The highly-sought crustacean is famous for its succulent taste and richness in protein, and it comes with a 3.5 oz container of homemade mustard sauce and a mallet for the full experience. Snag this deal for only $164.97.

Turn your loved ones into ageless mini caricature sculptures with this voucher from AllBobbleHeads.com that’s easily redeemable online. All bobbleheads are expertly crafted and hand-painted by highly-skilled artisans, and you can choose from over 1000 poses for your present. For a limited time, you can grab a $105 voucher for only $49.99.

You can give them the gift of a million-dollar smile with this voucher to glowup, a company that creates the perfect whitening solution for one’s unique needs. Once your friend answers a quick survey, they’ll receive a whitening bundle specially formulated to accommodate their teeth’s sensitivity, brushing habits, and diet. It’s usually $60, but you can get it for $49.99.

If you have a friend who loves traveling or has a penchant for learning new languages, they’ll benefit from this app that’s developed by over 100 expert linguists and that’s earned 4.6/5 stars on Amazon. It’s designed to help them speak and understand the language of their choice quickly and with confidence, allowing them to communicate with people in all kinds of different cultures. Formerly $499, a lifetime subscription is on sale for $199.

With this deal, not only will the recipient enjoy a discounted Sam’s Club membership, but they’ll also receive a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes upon their first in-club purchase. What’s more, they’ll also get a $10 e-gift card they can use at Sam’s Club or Walmart. Normally $67, it’s on sale for $19.99.

For your friend that’s a fitness buff, YogaWorks will provide them with daily live stream yoga classes from the best teachers. They’ll get to enjoy live instruction, as well as create playlists of their favorite classes. Formerly $599, a 1-year subscription is on sale for $199.

Give your loved one the freshest and most beautiful hand-arranged flowers with a Teleflora voucher. This company works with thousands of local florists, so you’ll also be supporting a small business in addition to giving a great present. Grab a $50 voucher for only $25 with this deal.

Prices subject to change.