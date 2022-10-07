We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

A successful professional never stops learning. Learn the language you’ve been putting off, take on a project-relevant skill, or finesse your existing expertise with The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone—now price-dropped even further for our exclusive Deal Days sale (our version of Prime Day).

For the first time, the top-rated language learning platform Rosetta Stone offers all its 24 languages with unlimited learning capabilities. While you can only learn one at a time, there are endless possibilities for brushing up on the basics or learning an entirely new language from scratch. With plenty of innovative tools, such as its proprietary technology that carefully analyzes everything you say at a rate of 100 times per second, you’ll achieve your learning goals in no time.

Top organizations like NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor have trusted Rosetta Stone for nearly 27 years. The platform has helped individuals reach their goals in as little as 15 minutes of daily practice while working at their own pace. Reading, writing, and speaking in various languages can be easily attainable with step-by-step guidance from the experts. You’ll even be able to compare your accent to native speakers without having to leave the country with the help of TrueAccent, the leading speech recognition technology.

The bundle also includes lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses. The premier e-learning hub gives you access to over 1,000 StackSkills courses on today’s most in-demand skills. Taught by some of the web’s leading instructors and rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, the impressive library includes courses on Python, business, development, graphic design, and much more. With easy-to-use progress tracking and new monthly content, you’ll constantly have unique skills to build on. As described by PCMag, “Lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited empowers you to discover your potential.”

While The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone regularly sells for $1,794, it is currently price-dropped for our Deal Days sale to $199.99. Plus, save even further with an extra 20 percent off with code LEARN10NOW at checkout! Shop the complete Deal Days collection before it ends on 10/12 at 11:59 pm.

Prices subject to change.