We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get the Apple name at an exceptionally low price with this refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Pro for $469.99 (reg. $1,399).

If you thought an Apple laptop was beyond your budget, you might want to consider a refurbished model. Whether your current laptop isn’t running as efficiently as you’d like, or you need an additional device for traveling or working from home, take a look at what this refurbished MacBook Pro has to offer.

This model has a grade B refurbished rating, which means it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body. However, it is in excellent condition and has been tested to be fully functional, giving you Apple operations at a more affordable price. Plus, buying refurbished is better for the planet, as it creates less e-waste.

The 13.3″ MacBook Pro has a powerful Intel Core i5, 2.3GHz processor that’s fast enough to make it a solid everyday device. Whether using it for work, school, or entertainment while you travel, the 13.3″ Retina display provides crisp text and images. At the same time, the integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 has a smoother frame rate than previous generations of GPUs.

A decent 8GB of RAM helps it smoothly run your game, apps, and browser tabs all at once, and an ample 128GB HDD allows you to store photos, music, videos, and other important files locally. Meanwhile, a 10-hour battery life will keep you charged up no matter what your day brings.

This 2017 model comes complete with a 720p FaceTime camera to take selfies or join video calls. It also has WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 capabilities.

You don’t need to write off owning a MacBook just yet. This refurbished model is a reliable laptop with a reduced price tag.

Get this refurbished 13.3″ MacBook Pro for $469.99 (reg. $1,399) while you can.

Prices subject to change.