FastestVPN offers a lifetime subscription plan that covers up to ten of your devices. It also has other protections like a NAT firewall, anti-malware software, and an ad blocker.

Whether you want to lay low on the web or unblock content on your streaming services, a VPN is the way to go. While some services charge a recurring monthly or yearly fee, FastestVPN offers a lifetime subscription where you can pay just once and use it on ten of your devices for life.

For our massive Labor Day savings event, you can get the FastestVPN lifetime subscription for only $29.97 (reg. $360) through Sept. 4.

Why do I need a VPN?

Today’s technology gives hackers and web spies an advantage, but hiding your real IP address with a VPN can offer you some privacy online. It’s not that you have anything to hide, but your location and browsing history with your banking or credit card information should be for your eyes only.

By using a VPN to join virtual networks in other countries, you can also bypass geo-restricted websites and content. You’d be able to watch more shows and movies on services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, without paying any extra fees.

No fees, plus extra safety features

FastestVPN is an excellent choice because it uses AES 256-bit encryption on its 550+ worldwide servers to deliver ultimate security. There’s also a kill switch to protect your personal information in case your connection drops.

This VPN has even more features than just hiding your IP address: a built-in NAT firewall, malware protection, and ad blocker. Not only will you never have to pay any subscription fees, but you’ll get all of these protections within one service.

Take back your privacy with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for ten devices, now only $29.97 (reg. $360) through Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed.

