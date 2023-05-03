We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Giving roses to someone you love has long since been a way to show your affection. If you’re still browsing around for just the right Mother’s Day gift, check out this rose bouquet with a twist.

The Chounette L’ Etonnante box of four preserved roses might be a way to put a smile on Mom’s face this year without breaking the bank. Get them in your chosen color for only $28.88 (reg. $89.88), shipped right to her door.

Beautiful, eternal roses

According to Verdissimo, flower preservation is a rehydration process using glycerin and other plant elements that get absorbed into the flower’s stem. This creates a flower with a natural appearance and feel that could last for years to come.

The L’ Etonnant box that holds the roses comes in your choice of black or white. The roses themselves are available in lavender, pink, white, champagne, red, yellow, or black. Pick out which color combination you think Mom may appreciate the most.

The eternal roses can be placed by a windowsill, coffee table, or removed from the box to be part of a long-lasting centerpiece.

Hassle-free, big savings

Upon purchase, you receive a voucher that must be redeemed on Chounette’s website in order for the roses to ship. Here’s how it works:

Complete your purchase to score 67% off the original price. Head to chounette.com to redeem your voucher. Choose colors for the box and roses. Select a delivery location anywhere within the contiguous United States. The roses will ship at no additional cost. Be sure to place your order no later than May 9 at 11 a.m. EST for delivery before Mother’s Day.

It’s also recommended to select a delivery date a few days before your desired date to account for any potential carrier delays. This way, your mom can also enjoy her roses that much sooner.

Make mom feel extra loved this year with the Chounette L’ Etonnante 4 Preserved Roses Box for just $28.88 (reg. $89.88). This sale ends May 14, but be sure to redeem your voucher by May 3 if you want them to arrive for Mother’s Day.

Prices subject to change.