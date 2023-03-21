We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is approaching, and you know what that means; everything is about to bloom! Unfortunately, many of us weren’t born with a green thumb. But if you’re someone who is interested in identifying plants or being able to take better care of your own houseplants, you are in luck. Right now, you can get a NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan lifetime subscription for $39 off as a part of our Spring Refresh promo.

The NatureID app uses AI to help you in your quest to identify plants, diagnose their issues, and take care of them better. The identifying feature has the ability to recognize more than 14,000 plants, all you have to do is take a picture for instant feedback. The doctor feature allows you to figure out problems with your plants early on to try and remedy them. With the plant care guide, you’ll be offered insights into how much water, fertilizer, and light you’ll need to keep things happy and healthy.

With how useful NatureID is, it should come as no surprise there is a lot of praise for it; it boasts a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the App store. One reviewer stated, “Love this app! I use it both in the mountains and desert! It helps to know how to care for and maintain my plants.” Another verified purchaser appreciates how easy the app makes remembering to care for your plants, saying, “I appreciated all the conditions, diseases, and care information that is provided. Plus the reminders to either water, rotate or move plants to their best possible spot for a healthy plant!”

Right now you can treat yourself to better plant knowledge and maintenance with a lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan for just $19.99. That’s a 66 percent markdown from its recommended price of $59—no coupon is necessary to claim this deal during the Spring Refresh promo.

Prices subject to change.