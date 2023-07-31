We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Back-to-School season is an opportunity for learners of all ages to expand their knowledge and get discounted access to valuable tools they can put to work every day. Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office for Windows and a free business course from a renowned instructor.

The tools you use to work and learn may not always be budget-friendly, even if they’re essential to your ongoing productivity. For those who rely on Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or any other apps in the Office Suite, subscription fees can feel like the constant cost of basic computer operations.

This Back-to-School season, focus on your learning without focusing on a recurring cost. Get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Windows Lifetime License for $39.97, and enjoy a free business course with your purchase. You’ll have to act quickly since this price drop only lasts until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Get Microsoft Office for life with no recurring costs

Dedicate yourself to learning without a monthly subscription fee like what you’d be paying to get Microsoft 365. This lifetime license for MS Office Pro 2021, which boasts a 4.2-star rating from PCMag, allows you to install Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (free version), OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business on one Windows computer or PC for life.

Make sure your computer meets the minimum requirements to download. You must have at least 4GB disk space and be running Windows 10 or 11. If you need to upgrade your operating system, low-cost Windows 11 Pro keys are available.

This bundle also comes with a course taught by Chris Haroun, a well-known venture capitalist and instructor of business and finance-related courses. While this course will not replace the information you would get from a formal MBA, it does make some of the same content more accessible by showing you how to launch a new business, craft presentations, and pitch ideas.

Learn more about investing, presenting, and more

Make the most out of a season of learning, and invest in lifelong access to tools that could expand your horizons.

Until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST, get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License and a Free Entire MBA in 1 Course for just $39.97. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.