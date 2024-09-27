Lifetime MS Office access for less than dinner out

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Why keep paying for Office like it’s a never-ending gym membership you barely use? A better option is to pay for it once and flex your productivity muscles forever.

With Microsoft Office Professional 2021, you’re getting a lifetime license for $34.97 (reg. $219). That means no recurring payments, no surprise renewal fees—just Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook (and all the rest) literally forever.

What’s the catch? There isn’t one—except for one tiny detail: you’ll need to update your PC to Windows 10 or 11 (which you’ve probably already done, right?). With this one-time purchase, you’ll have access to the same essential tools that professionals everywhere rely on to create, manage, and collaborate, whether you’re a small business owner, a freelancer, or just someone tired of doing everything on the free apps out there.

Whether you’re whipping up a killer presentation in PowerPoint, managing data like a wizard in Excel, or sending out crisp, professional emails via Outlook, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 has everything you need to run your life or business like a pro. Plus, Word is always there for you to crank out that last-minute report or work proposal.

And don’t forget, you’ll also get Microsoft Teams—but just the free version. You can chat, collaborate, and hold meetings like a boss, though some fancy features are off-limits unless you upgrade.

For those who don’t need cloud storage or the latest features of Microsoft 365, Office Professional 2021 is the perfect solution. It also allows you to work offline, which the free apps do not.

Pay once and never think about it again—no more monthly subscriptions or fear of surprise price hikes down the line.

Get MS Office and start focusing on getting your work done, whether that’s closing deals, managing spreadsheets, or simply creating the prettiest slideshows ever.

Pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $34.97 (reg. $219) through Sept. 30.

