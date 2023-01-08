We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

How often have you tried to download an app or take a photo and have your device notify you it’s out of data? That moment is surprisingly common for many of us. The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan helps keep your photos, videos, and files secure and encrypted on various devices, so you can rest easy knowing that your vital moments are safe and sound and focus on more important matters.

According to the latest statistics, at least 68 records are lost every second, and personal information is compromised. That’s devastating when you have irreplaceable memories and moments you want to keep dear to your heart. Degoo’s impressive AI-based cloud storage space allows you to rediscover your favorite photos and videos with just a few clicks. For a limited time, the lifetime plan is price-dropped at over 90 percent off for the New You, New Focus event.

With most of our lives revolving around the internet, digital safety is crucial. With ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption and a hefty 1 GB file size limit, Degoo aims to keep all your vital content stored safely with a lock and key until you need to revisit your documents. Every time you upload your files, you’ll automatically get a replicated copy, giving you the additional peace of mind you need. You also won’t have to worry about lurking third parties with its ad-free interface.

It’s no wonder the backup plan has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by verified customers and has had countless positive reviews, such as Grzegorz Błanik, who states, “I finally have unlimited storage for my backup photos from my smartphone and other devices. I no [longer] need to worry about losing vacation photos etc.”

While the Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan sells for $3,600 each, you can purchase it today for only $79 for the Same You, New Focus event—that’s thousands of dollars in savings! No coupon code is necessary; you’ll automatically get the discount at checkout. Don’t wait too long, this offer ends on January 9th at midnight.

Prices subject to change.