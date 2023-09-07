Score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for only $54.97

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No matter how advanced your computer is, you can’t expect it to work as it’s designed without the proper software and operating system. But, brand-new computers these days rarely come with pre-installed productivity tools, and licenses to operating systems can be prohibitively expensive.

If you're a Windows user and have been meaning to upgrade, now's the most opportune time to take the plunge. Now, you can get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 bundled with Windows 11 Pro for only $59.99 (reg. $418) through Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

This 2-part package nets you a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro, which gives your computer (as long as it’s compatible) a much-needed overhaul. The latest operating system from Microsoft is designed for hybrid work, delivering many customization options to boost your efficiency. It has a brand-new interface, productivity-focused features like snap layouts, widgets, Windows Studio effects, improved voice typing, and a more powerful search experience. You can also enjoy encrypted authentication, advanced antivirus defenses, and more robust security to protect you and your data.

You’ll also get a lifetime license and one-device installation for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, which offers unlimited access to office tools you already likely use regularly. Enjoy these excellent productivity programs for life:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams

Whether you deal with data analysis, need tools to create vibrant presentations, or simply need a more streamlined way to collaborate virtually, MS Office Pro can help—it has a 4.5-star rating from PCMag for a reason. And apart from the limitless license, you also get to enjoy free customer service for life.

The MS Office license can be installed on one computer for use at home or work, while the Windows 11 Pro license can be installed on up to three devices.

From now until September 10 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can grab lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $54.97—no coupon necessary.

