Designed to deliver reliability and efficiency, this refurbished Dell Latitude laptop on sale for $138 can help you carry out your everyday work tasks.

Whether you’re a student or a seasoned professional, having a robust and reliable computer makes all the difference in your level of productivity. If you are looking to upgrade your gear but are iffy about having to fork over hundreds or even thousands, opting for a refurbished computer can help you avoid putting a damper on your budget. A like-new Dell Latitude E5420 laptop is on sale for just $137.99 right now, serving you both savings and impressive efficiency.

This laptop may not be brand new, but it boasts a grade “A” rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition and has barely any cosmetic marks. Most of the time, you may not even be able to tell that it’s not hot off the shelves. Most importantly, it’s been thoroughly inspected and updated to function like a brand-new unit.

In terms of performance, this refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 comes equipped with a Core i5 2.3GHz processor that delivers optimum performance to power through all your tasks. It also comes with 8GB of RAM to run multiple programs simultaneously without any lags and a 128GB SSD hard drive for downloading and saving essential files and allowing for quick boot times.

The 14-inch display with 1366×768 resolution may not deliver the richest colors, but it’s enough to provide a comfortable viewing experience for work and multimedia tasks. Multi-port accessibility is also available for connecting other peripherals and extending the computer’s functionality, and with Windows 10 Pro installed, you’ll find no trouble running all popular and universal apps.

The Dell Latitude E5450 doesn’t have all the fancy features many high-end computers have, but it’s designed to remain reliable at all times, making it great for professionals who need a computer to carry out daily work requirements.

Normally retailing for $199, you can grab a refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 on sale for only $137.99.

Prices subject to change.