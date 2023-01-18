We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Learning a new language can be daunting, but there are so many different benefits to it. Things like travel become much more enjoyable when you are able to communicate in foreign places.

If you have ever wanted to learn a new language but don’t know where to start, you are in luck. Right now you can get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone for a huge discount.

In addition to Rosetta Stone being featured in the bundle, StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses provides you with a chance to gain access to over 1,000 courses, with 50 new ones being added monthly. Additionally, you can expect to learn from over 350 of the web’s best instructors. It provides a chance to learn about in-demand topics and skills such as blockchain and iOS development.

With Rosetta Stone, you will have a chance to learn up to 24 languages with a proprietary speech recognition system. Additionally, you will receive help from TruAccent, which is the world’s leader in speech recognition technology. You’ll develop a firm understanding of the language by learning to read it, write it, speak it and understand it. You’ll also be able to use the advanced speech engine to see how your accent compares to locals.

Due to its overall value, this bundle has received a lot of praise from verified purchasers. One felt that it was a great overall deal, saying, “Great deal for a lifetime of learning new languages! Really easy to learn using Rosetta Stone. Highly recommend!” Another felt that this was a wonderful chance to make sure that their education continues, saying, “I consider myself a lifelong student, so having lifetime licenses to these two incredible knowledge portals is a dream! You get thousands of courses with StackSkills and all available languages with Rosetta Stone. Just an amazing bundle that I couldn’t be happier with!!”

Right now you can get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Bundle with Rosetta Stone for $149. That’s a 91-percent markdown from its $1,794 regular pricetag.

Prices subject to change.