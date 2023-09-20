We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Learn to protect critical online data and get the guidance to pass leading IT exams with The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle—now only $29.99 (reg. $120).

Recent forecasts indicate a forthcoming surge in digital security budgets, bringing plenty of promising job prospects. The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle offers sought-after training for IT experts eager to delve deeper into CompTIA certifications.

With nearly 60 lectures and over 180 hours of content, the lessons bring you direction on mastering some of the world’s leading tech certifications. The complete bundle offers guidance to get you triumphantly certified in CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, Server+, and more.

Brought to you by LabsDigest, a prominent IT training and certification material source, the bundle is led by an impressive crew of instructors. They excel in offering extensive instruction for CompTIA Performance-based Questions (PBQs), Linux technologies, Python coding, and other related subjects and boast an impressive instructional rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

With expert instructors leading each lecture, you’ll start familiarizing yourself with IT literacy and creating the building blocks to take on more extensive ideas. Once you’ve mastered the fundamentals, you’ll delve into more advanced concepts involving protocols, cybersecurity, problem-solving, ethical hacking, solution development frameworks, and more. With an extensive array of lessons, you’ll soon acquire the essential skills necessary to counter online hackers—all at a pace that suits your learning style.

Each lecture has content-based best practices that have been tried and true and contains plenty of examples, real-world applications, and in-depth explanations that allow you to understand what you learn. With 24/7 access, you can come back whenever you need to brush up on a concept or revisit a principle and get prepared to ace your exams on the first try.

Embark on an impactful journey toward becoming a certified IT professional today and begin implementing valuable principles to help businesses stay protected and secure digitally.

While The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle is usually priced at $120, it can be yours for only $29.99.

Prices subject to change.