IT professionals are already in strong demand, and future employment is only expected to increase in the coming years. In addition to a degree and years of experience in the field, formal certifications are often required to embark down many IT career paths. Whether you’re looking to start a new career or are already in the field, CompTIA certifications are an excellent place to start.

CompTIA certifications ensure you have the proper knowledge to work in various IT professions. This course bundle offers materials to prepare for CompTIA certifications like IT Fundamentals, PenTest+, CySA+, Security+, Project+, Cloud+, Cloud Essentials+, Linux+, Server+, Network+, CASP+, and A+. Earn your certifications through CompTIA after completing each course.

You may want to start with a certification in Fundamentals and then move to other areas that meet your career goals. A CompTIA A+ certification can validate your qualifications when applying for entry-level positions in the field. Learn about computer repair, software and operating systems, information security, and more with this course.

If you’re working in or toward an IT career, you’re probably quite busy. Lifetime access to these courses grants you the ability to work entirely at your own pace from anywhere with an internet connection.

CompTIA certifications could be the only thing standing between you and your dream IT career.

