Hundreds of millions of students, small businesses, and other professionals around the globe rely on Microsoft Office to work on a variety of tasks. Running on over 1 billion devices, the simplicity and consistency of the software has kept users connected across decades of cross-functional use.

If you’re looking to snag a Microsoft Office license, you can now pay just once to get lifetime access for your Mac or Windows PC for just $49.99.

A staple in your home office

Microsoft Office is easy to use and operates efficiently. Similar tools between applications allow you to integrate the software across multiple areas of your work. You can also learn to combine aesthetics with usability to make projects colorful and engaging.

Mac users will receive access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote with their subscription. Use Word to create and edit documents, Excel to formulate a personal budget or streamline your tax filing process, PowerPoint to develop presentations for class or work, Outlook and Teams to connect with colleagues, and OneNote to take and organize notes from lectures or meetings.

Along with those classic Microsoft tools, Windows users will gain access to Access and Publisher. With Access, you can easily produce your own database apps in formats that serve you or your business best, and customize those apps to grow as your business does. Meanwhile, Publisher is a great tool for designing resumes, business cards, posters, pamphlets, and more with customizable templates. Skype for Business is also available for Windows PC for further organization and communication uses.

Instantly receive access to your software license keys upon purchase and easily download the applications to your Mac or Windows PC. Each code gets you lifetime access for one device. Never worry about losing access or paying additional fees with this lifetime license to MS Office.

Learning the basics of Microsoft Office is an invaluable tool to include on your resume, create quality assignments for classes, or for essential personal uses. You also never know when these versatile applications could be useful in future creative or analytical projects.

Score lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac or Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows now for just $49.99.

