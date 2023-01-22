We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Microsoft Office boasts a decades-long track record that reflects a reliable and comprehensive service capable of assisting creators, professionals, and students to accomplish tasks. From the production of in-depth text packages and entertaining visual presentations to detailed data crunches and helpful communication tools, there is plenty to explore with an array of apps.

If you’re looking to gain a better understanding of Microsoft Office’s most popular programs, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle is a great place to begin. Plus, for a limited time, that educational package currently comes with a lifetime license to Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 at the combined cost of only $79.99 (reg. $1,540).

By spending less than the price of a typical college textbook, you’ll gain unlimited access to Microsoft Office apps on your Mac device and be prepared to maximize them with insight from a six-course bundle. The training experience spans more than 400 lessons and nearly 30 total hours, though you can pick personal focus points.

Establish comfort and confidence using Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, as separate courses are available for each. These courses carry a store rating of at least 4.4 stars out of 5, and lifetime access means you won’t need to rush through anything within an allotted time, which is routinely the case in a standard classroom setting.

As you become increasingly acquainted with these apps, work on them in real time with Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021. An unlimited subscription packs plenty of potential, from practical needs to career-changing projects.

Excel is an efficient way to handle household budgets, while Teams lets you communicate with co-workers or friends across the world, and OneNote makes sure your meetings are documented with detail. Present your plans for something fantastic with PowerPoint, streamline email efforts with Outlook, or document your thoughts and strategies with Word.

Get started with Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 and master its nuances with The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle all for only $79.99 (reg. $1,549).

Prices subject to change.