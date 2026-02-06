$13 thrift store camera hid 70-year-old undeveloped film

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An offhand purchase at a secondhand shop has revealed itself to be an unexpected time capsule—and is steeped in its own mystery. Recently, a customer near Salisbury, England paid around $10 for an antique film camera that was manufactured during the 1930s called a Zeiss Ikon Baby Ikonta. But when he got home, the man (who wished to remain anonymous) discovered a bonus inside the camera itself: an undeveloped roll of film dating back to 1956.

The racing bibs indicate the skiers were in the Cow & Gate Sky Trophy event. Credit: Salisbury Photo Centre

The new owner hoped the photos were salvageable, but didn’t want to risk damaging them himself. Instead, he contacted a camera specialist at the Salisbury Photo Centre named Ian Scott to examine the find. Speaking with PetaPixel, Scott explained that he spent 60 minutes carefully developing the delicate film. The results were a collection of black and white photographs taken about 70 years ago showing skiers in the Swiss Alps. While some were action shots of people speeding down the slopes, others showcased a family outside Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz. One photo also showcases what appears to be a garden tea party at a home in the United Kingdom.

Surviving relatives may be able to recognize and identify the photo subjects. Credit: Salisbury Photo Centre

Although the subjects’ names remain unknown, certain details in the pictures help fill in the story’s gaps. Several skiers in the pictures are wearing numbered racing bibs sponsored by a baby milk brand called Cow & Gate, which sponsored a Cow & Gate Ski Trophy event during the 1950s. Given that the specific type of film (Verichrome Pan 127) was released in 1956, Scott believes the images were likely taken towards the end of the decade.

“It’s so incredible that history was literally sitting there on a charity shop shelf,” Scott recently told The Daily Express.

While the family and skiers in images remain unidentified, Scott hopes someone may recognize some of the faces. Scott encourages anyone who spots a familiar face to reach out to Salisbury Photo Centre. Although most, if not all, of the people in the pictures are deceased by now, their children or grandchildren may soon have new additions to their family’s scrapbook.

The film itself was manufactured in 1956. Credit: Salisbury Photo Centre

Some of the photos show the Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz. Credit: Salisbury Photo Centre.

Most of the pictures were taken on a ski trip, but at least one showed what appears to be a garden party in the UK. Credit: Salisbury Photo Centre