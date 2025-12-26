Browse a 3D map of the world’s 2.75 billion buildings

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Researchers in Germany recently accomplished a truly audacious feat of cartography. Using a diverse array of datasets, a team at the Technical University of Munich released GlobalBuildingAtlas, the first high-resolution mapping model featuring every structure in the world at a given point in time.

However, the open-source project isn’t about bragging rights. With over 2.75 billion buildings detailed in the map, the endeavor will help create accurate analyses of urban structures, volume calculations, and infrastructure planning around the planet.

“3D building information provides a much more accurate picture of urbanization and poverty than traditional 2D maps,” research lead Xiaoxiang Zhu said in a statement. “With 3D models, we see not only the footprint but also the volume of each building, enabling far more precise insights into living conditions.”

Zhu’s team also created a new measurement tool to accompany the atlas: building volume per capita. This translates to an area’s total building mass relative to its population, and helps measure social and economic disparities as they relate to housing and infrastructure.

“This indicator supports sustainable urban development and helps cities become more inclusive and resilient,” added Zhu.

GlobalBuildingAtlas is also unprecedented in its level of detail. An estimated 97 percent of the map’s 3D structures are classified Level of Detail 1, or LoD 1. Although high LoDs do exist, the rating still means the rough shape and height of these buildings are accurate enough to incorporate into various computer modeling projects. With a resolution of 9.8 by 9.8 feet, the atlas is also 30 times more detailed than comparable projects.

GlobalBuildingAtlas was compiled using data available as of 2019. However, given its open-access format, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes even more up-to-date and helpful. Apart from anything else, it’s also just a very cool tool to explore.