Giant 120-sided ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ dice highlights every element

The chunky aluminum die is perfect for roleplaying games and chemistry class.

By Andrew Paul

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Aluminum 120-sided die next to blocks featuring various element names
Naturally, it's bigger than most average dice. Credit: Chris Rossetti / Rampage Games

Part of Dungeons and Dragons’ enduring charm is the game’s seemingly infinite possibilities. Players may start on a quest to slay a villainous dragon, only to spend hours of their campaign helping a local village deal with a vengeful necromancer. But no matter where the story goes, everyone’s choices are influenced by rolling a lot of dice.

The roleplaying game is particularly famous for its reliance on the 20-sided die, but there are all types of sizes depending on the situation. That said, the situations when someone might need to toss a 120-sided variant are few and far between. However, a collective of game designers called The Mint Tin Guys decided to make just such an accessory available for D&D fans. But why stop there? All those sides deserve some decorative flourishes, so the team recently debuted a unique, aluminum-crafted D120 die highlighting all 118 elements currently listed on the Periodic Table of Elements.

Aluminum 120-sided die displaying elements on a pedestal
Radioactive elements are also highlighted on the die. Credit: Chris Rossetti / Rampage Games

According to its creators, the elemental D120 is “perfect for tabletop RPGs, science classrooms, chemistry enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys the fusion of geek culture and education.” It’s also a great way to bone up on the universe’s building blocks. Interested dice-throwers can head over to Etsy to snag one for about $150.

Aluminum 120-sided die with multicolored blocks on table behind it
Two sides technically feature no elements. Credit: Chris Rossetti / Rampage Games

However, the designers took one small liberty.. At last count, the Periodic Table currently stands at 118 elements. The synthetically-created Oganesson was added to the reference table in 2002. With only 118 elements and a 120-sided die, two sides are essentially “wildcards,” but that adds to the overall charm. And with a 1-in-120 chance of landing on a non-element, the chances that you’ll encounter one of them often are pretty slim. Then again, anything is possible during a good D&D campaign.

 
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Andrew Paul

Staff Writer

Andrew Paul is a staff writer for Popular Science.