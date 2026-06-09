Giant 120-sided ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ dice highlights every element

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Part of Dungeons and Dragons’ enduring charm is the game’s seemingly infinite possibilities. Players may start on a quest to slay a villainous dragon, only to spend hours of their campaign helping a local village deal with a vengeful necromancer. But no matter where the story goes, everyone’s choices are influenced by rolling a lot of dice.

The roleplaying game is particularly famous for its reliance on the 20-sided die, but there are all types of sizes depending on the situation. That said, the situations when someone might need to toss a 120-sided variant are few and far between. However, a collective of game designers called The Mint Tin Guys decided to make just such an accessory available for D&D fans. But why stop there? All those sides deserve some decorative flourishes, so the team recently debuted a unique, aluminum-crafted D120 die highlighting all 118 elements currently listed on the Periodic Table of Elements.

Radioactive elements are also highlighted on the die. Credit: Chris Rossetti / Rampage Games

According to its creators, the elemental D120 is “perfect for tabletop RPGs, science classrooms, chemistry enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys the fusion of geek culture and education.” It’s also a great way to bone up on the universe’s building blocks. Interested dice-throwers can head over to Etsy to snag one for about $150.

Two sides technically feature no elements. Credit: Chris Rossetti / Rampage Games

However, the designers took one small liberty.. At last count, the Periodic Table currently stands at 118 elements. The synthetically-created Oganesson was added to the reference table in 2002. With only 118 elements and a 120-sided die, two sides are essentially “wildcards,” but that adds to the overall charm. And with a 1-in-120 chance of landing on a non-element, the chances that you’ll encounter one of them often are pretty slim. Then again, anything is possible during a good D&D campaign.