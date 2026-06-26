Bob Ross painting could sell for $70K to benefit Indiana public broadcasting

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Public broadcasting continues to face dire funding issues across the country, but PBS hero Bob Ross is here to help. Indiana’s Ball State PBS station has partnered with auction house Bonhams Skinner to sell one of the late, beloved painter’s many works. “Mountain Summit” was created in 1988 during season 13 of Ross’ revered television series, The Joy of Painting. The auction opens up for bids on June 30, as part of the auction house’s American Stories series celebrating the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary. Net proceeds of the sale will go to the public television channel.

Ball State PBS is particularly suited for the event. Ross filmed 30 out of 31 seasons of The Joy of Painting at WIPB in the small town of Muncie, IN, which quickly became a nationally recognized series after its debut in 1982. Muncie now also hosts The Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens inside the very home where he filmed his show.

“Bob Ross’ connection to Muncie and WIPB is a special part of Ball State PBS’ story,” Ball State Public Media interim general manager and director of audience development Angie Grimes recently told local news outlet WANE. “This painting is a beautiful reminder of the role our station played in helping bring Bob’s creativity, encouragement, and joy to viewers around the world.”

Although Ross died due to complications from lymphoma in 1995, both his series and recognizably calming persona have remained pop culture cornerstones for over 30 years. Multiple studies have examined the so-called Bob Ross effect from psychological and sociological viewpoints in an effort to contextualize his widespread appeal. In 2024, researchers determined that watching The Joy of Painting noticeably improved viewers’ mood states, going so far as to suggest it as an “effective complementary therapy to improve mental health.”

Bonhams Skinner estimates “Mountain Summit” could sell for $50,000–70,000, although other Ross paintings have previously sold for well over $1 million.