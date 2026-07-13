Header goals are disappearing from the World Cup

One of soccer's most iconic techniques is still pretty popular, though.

By Andrew Paul

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 11: Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina wins a header against Djibril Sow #15 of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Nicolas Tagliafico #3 of Argentina wins a header against Djibril Sow #15 of Switzerland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Credit: Hector Vivas / FIFA via Getty Images

Headers are a staple in soccer, but the impressive (if painful-looking) technique is slowly accounting for fewer iconic moments from the sport’s best players. After crunching the statistics, Northeastern University’s NetSI Sport researchers say the number of header-assisted goals in FIFA World Cup matches has decreased from 23.7 percent in 2018 to just 17.9 percent through 2026’s Round of 16. That said, the tactic is still paying off this year. Over 11 percent of headers resulted in successful team possession conversions while their overall accuracy is around 33.5 percent.

Bar chart showing World Cup teams ranked by average number of non-penalty headed shots through 2026 Round of 16. England is in the lead with 2.9
There are far more header attempts in 2026 than in either 2018 or 2022. Credit: NetSI Sport

That doesn’t mean teams aren’t opposed to using the technique. Far from it, actually. Northeastern researchers reported only two header assists throughout the entire 2018 and 2022 tournaments to 10 this year so far, with five games left in the competition. Experts said this past season of international club soccer may explain the sharp increase, with teams utilizing more pre-planned strategies during setups like throw-ins and corner kicks.

It’s also clear when in each game that header goals become more likely. About 57 percent arrived toward the end of either half. The likeliest reason? Heightened anxieties.

Bar graph showing times of headed versus footed goals during 2026 World Cup
Header goals are far more likely to occur later in the game. NetSI Sport

“Teams tried to get higher-quality scoring chances toward the end of the halves by moving players higher up the pitch toward the net, seeking to either gain momentum with a goal before halftime or try to tie or take the lead in the game’s final minutes,” Northeastern’s researchers explained.

Logically, it stands to reason that fans will see at least a few more headers as the World Cup draws to a close. Whether or not they’ll make or break a champion team still remains to be seen.

 
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Andrew Paul

Staff Writer

Andrew Paul is a staff writer for Popular Science.