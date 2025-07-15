18 awesome images from the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Astrophotography can make you feel two very different things: tiny and insignificant in a vast universe or absolutely and complete amazed at our vast universe. We wouldn’t fault you for feeling either way. We’re a tiny occupier of a medium-sized planet in a universe made of billions of galaxies. That universe is stunning to behold.

For the photographers honored at the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards, the universe is their muse. From our fiery sun to dazzling aurorae, and a sparkling Milky Way to captivating nebulae, the images capture our celestial neighborhood in beautiful detail.

500,000-km Solar Prominence Eruption

Credit: PengFei Chou / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Total Solar Eclipse

Credit: Louis Egan / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

“The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition is now in its seventeenth year and returns with an expert panel of judges from the worlds of art and astronomy,” a statement about the honorees says. “The winners of the competition’s nine categories, two special prizes and the overall winner will be announced on Thursday 11 September.”

The Arctic Flower

Credit: Vincent Beudez / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

NGC 2997 The Antlia Cabbage Galaxy

Credit: Xinran Li / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Moonrise Over Villebois-Lavalette

Credit: Flavien Beauvais / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Lunar Occultation of Saturn

Credit: Chayaphon Phanitloet / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Looking Beyond

Credit: Chester Hall-Fernandez / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Into the Past

Credit: Jim Hildreth / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Radiant Canopy The Lustrous Realms of the Running Chicken Nebula

Credit: Rod Prazeres / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Galactic Catch Salt and Vinegar With Your Cosmos

Credit: Paul Joels / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Fireworks

Credit: Bence Tóth, Péter Feltóti, Bertalan Kecskés / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Encounter Within One Second

Credit: Zhang Yanguang / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Comet Over Waikiki

Credit: Ran Shen / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Blood Moon Rising Behind the City Skyscrapers

Credit: Tianyao Yang / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Aurora Over Mono Lake A Rare Dance of Light

Credit: Daniel Zafra / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

Close-up of a Comet

Credit: Gerald Rhemann and Michael Jäger / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year

A Rainbow Mosaic of the Rosette and the Christmas Tree Nebulae

Credit: Shaoyu Zhang / ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year