18 awesome images from the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards

Astrophotography can make you feel two very different things: tiny and insignificant in a vast universe or absolutely and complete amazed at our vast universe. We wouldn’t fault you for feeling either way. We’re a tiny occupier of a medium-sized planet in a universe made of billions of galaxies. That universe is stunning to behold.
For the photographers honored at the 2025 Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards, the universe is their muse. From our fiery sun to dazzling aurorae, and a sparkling Milky Way to captivating nebulae, the images capture our celestial neighborhood in beautiful detail.
“The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition is now in its seventeenth year and returns with an expert panel of judges from the worlds of art and astronomy,” a statement about the honorees says. “The winners of the competition’s nine categories, two special prizes and the overall winner will be announced on Thursday 11 September.”
