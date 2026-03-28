America’s deadly 1920s obsession with radioactive water

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If someone promised you a cure for acne, anemia, heart disease, leukemia, flatulence, poison ivy, arthritis, alcoholism, impotence, asthma, AND wrinkles, would you give it a try? What if we told you it came with a risk or mild to moderate … death?

In the 1920s, Radithor advertised itself as a cure-all for common ailments. Just take a few swigs and wave your farts and pimples goodbye. William Bailey, who preferred the moniker “Doctor Bailey” despite holding no medical degree, sold upwards of 400,000 bottles of the radioactive water in the early 20th-century.

The story of Radithor is a fascinating tale of medical quackery, government lobbying, and, of course, radium. Our latest video explores the history of this deadly “miracle” water.

The Radioactive "Miracle Water" That Killed Its Believers

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