Maybe you’re the cook in your house and you need to treat yourself to some much-needed culinary supplies. Or maybe you can barely boil water, and you’re looking for a thoughtful—albeit self-serving—present for the person who keeps you well-fed. From soup to nuts, here are our recommendations for stocking up your favorite kitchen.

Cooking should be simple. Thermomix Check Price

A smart-appliance sous chef that brings the whole kitchen staff home with you, the Thermomix TM6 offers 26 cooking modes and a near unlimited library of recipes on the app. With an innovative tiered design that allows you to sub out and pair different cooking methods, the Thermomix can steam two types of veggies while you grill the steak, ferment kimchi while you’re at the office, or even proof that ciabatta dough while simultaneously sautéing the onions and thyme.

It’s an innovative device that also has a history. Invented in the 1960s, the original Thermomix was popularized in France for its ability to blend and cook rich soups. However, today’s TM6 model isn’t just for whipping up a bisque or sautéing that mirepoix.

It’s also easy to use. Its cleaning mode will get rid of leftover cooking residue, and its dishwasher-safe design means you won’t have to spend time scrubbing out lots of individual parts. The 6.8-inch touchscreen attached to the base of the device means that it is connected to the Cookidoo app interface at its very core. The app activates the scale and cooking methods to walk you through the cooking process, from prep to completion. However, the app is also easily accessible from your phone, so you can strategize what to make (and how to make it) while you’re on your way to the kitchen.

Le Creuset Obviously. Le Creuset Check Price

Let’s start at the very beginning: Le Creuset is simply the best. Enameled cast iron is an extremely versatile cooking surface, too. Baking bread? Yes. Preparing a roast? Certainly. Stewing up some stew? Do it. This cookware is an insta-heirloom, and the chef you gift it to will owe you food for life, basically.

Lodge I mean, it’s still an awesome gift. Lodge Check Price

Lodge is the cookware that says “I understand you want a Le Creuset, sweetie, but I just don’t love you that much.” It’s just as versatile a piece of cookware as more expensive competitors. It might not last for five generations or have quite the same Christmas morning impact as the more prestigious brand, but Lodge is so affordable that it’s hard to turn down.

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker Take it slow. Amazon Check Price

Sometimes the greatest gift you can give is the gift of time. Slow cookers aren’t just for folks who don’t have time to cook after coming home from work (though they’re great for that). You can use your slow cooker to do everything from mull wine to make apple butter, with plenty of melt-in-your-mouth stews and perfect soups in between. With this model, you can even use a built-in meat thermometer to cook a chicken or roast to perfection in your absence. That will free up the real chef in the house to work on side dishes.

Instant Pot It really takes the pressure off. Amazon Check Price

Time to level up from slow cooking? Pressure cookers work by trapping steam inside, raising pressure and the boiling point of the liquid inside. That means your food can get hotter than it can in a traditional pot, cooking faster. Meanwhile, the trapped steam means food will stay moist and delicious. Instant Pot is fully automated and totally safe. You can make a perfect poached egg in two minutes. Chicken stock in half an hour. Barbecued meats in all of twenty minutes. It’s a game-changer. What are you waiting for?

A Victorinox carving knife Don’t mess around with this guy. Victorinox Check Price

This Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Fibrox Pro slicing knife is a clutch option if you need to cut into a whole bird. The 12-inch blade is for a turkey carver who means business.

A whole dang block of knives Lookin’ sharp. Victorinox Check Price

If one knife seems like too shabby a gift for your chic chef friend, just go for a whole block of ’em. Victorinox is still undoubtedly the way to go, with a range of cutlery assortments (and prices, of course) to pick from. The 22-piece set is basically a proposal of marriage, just saying.

KitchenAid All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath Not all gifts are glamorous. Chef Remi Check Price

Look, not all gifts are gonna be glamorous. To be honest, we recommend bundling a pair of kitchen shears in with some prettier tools and gadgets before you put them under the tree. But as long as a pair of scissors isn’t the only gift you’re giving the person who cooks your dinner, they’ll undoubtedly be pleased—especially if they’re planning on spatchcocking this year’s turkey.

Thermoworks ThermoPop Thermometer It can take the heat. Thermoworks Check Price

Say that three times fast. This ThermoPop thermometer is another great basic stocking stuffer. It’s a tool the chef in your life needs, full stop. And if keeping you fed is more of a team effort, you can order five of these puppies—in a whole rainbow of colors.

Get It Right Premium Silicone Spatula Doin’ it right. Get It Right Check Price

For a cheap, thoughtful gift, here’s a spatula by Get it Right that quite simply gets it right. The single piece of silicone is a breeze to keep clean, and it’s perfectly designed to handle all sorts of mixing and smoothing. Plus it comes in a whole bunch of delightful colors.