The more devices you have, the more data you accumulate. With data storage being a finite source, you have no choice but to look elsewhere for solutions that can store all your essential files. And while services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and iCloud are readily available, it’s hard to justify their subscription prices, what with everything else in your life already hurting your pocket.

Fortunately, there’s no need to break the bank for a reliable cloud storage service. From today until July 31, Degoo is offering an extra 20 percent off on their backup plans, and you can choose among four options: 15TB, 25TB, 35TB, and 50TB.

Whether you’re storing creative projects, important work files, or your precious memories, Degoo gives you the ample space you need to safe keep them all. It’s an AI-based cloud storage solution that lets you juggle huge amounts of data with ease, offering terabytes upon terabytes of supremely secured storage space and high-speed transfers — more than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined.

Think of Degoo as a secure bank vault. It provides ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, protecting your files with a passphrase known only by you. Your data is then encoded into chunks and spread out to data centers globally, making it 100 percent NSA-proof. But it still makes it easy to share files with friends and family via email or link.

For extra peace of mind, Degoo keeps your storage automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection. It also replicates your files as soon as you upload them, so your latest adventures are always securely stored.

From now until July 31, you can take advantage of an extra 20 percent discount on all Degoo Premium Plans. Grab the 15TB plan for $119.99 (MSRP $4320), 25TB plan for $159.99 (MSRP $7200), 35TB plan for $199.99 (MSRP $10,800), and 50TB plan for $239.99 (MSRP $14,400) when you use promo code DEGOO.

Prices subject to change.