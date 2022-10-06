We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Are you in need of extra online protection? While many cloud-based storage bundles can cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars, this lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage (1TB) offers an affordable plan to protect your essential data and give you peace of mind. Shop the Deal Days collection (our answer to Prime Day) and save on some of our best-selling products.

Koofr Cloud Storage, well known for being the only cloud storage software that doesn’t track you, brings the ultimate privacy to users everywhere. With access to various cloud storage capacities, depending on your needs, this service offers essential security systems that easily connect to popular accounts you already use (such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Amazon). The robust 1TB lifetime plan ensures safety, scalability, and organization—all in one secure place.

Boasting rave reviews on various sites, such as 4.6 out of 5 stars on GetApp and 4.3 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, Koofr offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface where you can easily manage, sort, locate, and preview files with no size limits. High-speed transfers and secured backup space give you plenty of freedom to quickly rename multiple files, remove unnecessary duplicates with its Koofr Duplicate Finder, and access everything on your laptop or phone through the dedicated Koofr app.

The streamlined service will easily store all your essential documents and allow you to save energy, time, and money while getting the protection you need. Per verified customer Jacy Maka, “Koofr is well made and allows me to [back up] all my files easily! I’m glad I bought it instead of paying for a monthly subscription.”

A lifetime subscription to Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) regularly costs $2,700. For a limited time, you’ll pay only $139.99 and save big! Store your vital documents and assets in one reliable and safe space with this ultimate storage solution—but hurry, the Deal Days sale ends on 10/12 at 11:59 pm!

Prices subject to change.