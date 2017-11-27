These are the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet
By Billy Cadden posted Nov 27th, 2017 at 12:00pm
For those that didn't get a chance to snag any deals this Black Friday weekend, Cyber Monday is here with a new crop of discounted products. We'll be on the lookout and updating this list all day and will also be posting updates on our Facebook group dedicated to finding deals.
Some of these deals may only last for a limited time or sell out. We will try our best to remove those once the sales are over.
Smart Home
- Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Security System with Siren - $574 (was $820)
- Etekcity WiFi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring 2-Pack - $26 (was $40)
- Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit with Motion Sensor Bundle - $67 (was $90)
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit - $60 (was $100)
Amazon Deals
- 40 percent off two years of Kindle Unlimited - $144 (was $240)
- Amazon Dot - $30 (the lowest price ever)
- Amazon Echo - $80 (was $100)
- Amazon Echo Plus - $120 (was $149)
- Amazon Tap - Now $80 (was $130)
- Amazon Kindle - $50 (was $80)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - $90 (was $120)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet - $50 (was $80)
- Amazon Fire 10 Tablet - $100 (lowest price ever)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet - $90 (was $130)
Electronics
- Element 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - $765 (was $900)
- Roav by Anker Dash Cam C1 Pro - $80 (was $100)
- Apple MacBook (Early 2016) 12" Notebook - $1,000 (was $1,300)
- Essential Phone with World’s Smallest 4K 360 degree Camera - $399 (was $681)
- Sony 55-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV - $598 (was $698)
- Up to 65 percent off entire Nomad website
- Up to 30 percent off on select Google Chromebooks
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones - $99 (was $129)
- Sennheiser HD1 On-Ear Wireless Headphones - $250 (was $354)
- Sennheiser HD 579 Open Back Headphone - $100 (was $186)
- Up to 30 percent off on select monitors and accessories from Dell, LG, Samsung, and ASUS
- Up to 40 percent off select NETGEAR networking gear
- CyberPower PFC Sinewave UPS System - $120 (was $215)
Outdoor / Exercise
- ProForm Cardio HIIT Elliptical Trainer - $700 (was $1000)
- ProForm Pro 2000 Treadmill - $883 (was $1,199)
- Up to 40 percent off Coleman camping gear
Fashion and Accessories
Home / Kitchen / Office
- Up to 70 percent off Cool Material.com
- Up to 40 percent off select power and hand tools
- Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker - $75 (was $120)
- Comfee 2.6Qt Die Cast 7-in-1 Multi Function Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with SUS Mixing Bowl - $112 (was $160)
- Comfee 500W Professional Smoothie Blender - $70 (was $100)
- Hoover REACT Powered Reach Premier Bagless Upright Vacuum - $199 (was $350)
- Up to 60 percent off on All-Clad Cookware Sets
- Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Programmable Coffee Maker & GEVALIA Medium Roast House Blend Coffee - $52 (was $82)
- Up to 40 percent off select furniture, mattresses, & area rugs
- Need Computer Desk 47" Computer Table - $76 (was $109)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender - $299 (was $450)
- Up to 30 percent off select nursery items
- AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair - $80 (was $107)
- AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit - $90 (was $180)
Grooming
- Wahl Clipper Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clippers - $22 (was $30)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser - $37 (was $60)
Kids / Entertainment
- Big discounts and free shipping on order of over $50 from ThinkGeek with the code FREESHIPTO
- Up to 30 percent off on select LEGO sets
- Up to 50 percent on select toys from Hasbro Gaming, NERF, and Play-Doh
Just For Fun
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing - DNA Ancestry Test Kit - $55 (was $99)
- Rosetta Stone 24 Month Online Subscription with Fire 7 Tablet - $149 (was $199)
- Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy Extended Edition - $38 (was $52)
Pets
- Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser - $169 (was $229)
