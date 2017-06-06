Bonding with a partner could have unexpected rewards—in your brain, that is

Vole lotta love. Zack Johnson

You might not expect it, but the prairie vole has something to teach you about relationships. A recent study of these rodents, published last week in Nature, helps unveil what happens when love (or at least something like it) is on the brain. Researchers at Emory University found that pair bonding—the tendency to preferentially spend time with a particular partner—is related to the connectivity of certain brain reward pathways. The study, carried out on female prairie voles, showed that voles with stronger connections between two particular brain regions were more likely to bond monogamously—and when scientists manipulated this connection, they could influence the voles’ likelihood to bond with a partner. Here, “monogamy” doesn’t refer to sexual monogamy. Female prairie voles are more what you’d call “monogamish”: they occasionally mate with all sorts of males, but they have a unique social bond with one partner. When prairie voles make that special love connection, they choose to spend more time with their partner, and pay more attention to them. This is unlike other animals, who often lose interest in an individual after they become familiar. In fact, prairie voles are among the scant five percent of mammalian species (including humans) that demonstrate monogamous social behavior of any sort. That’s why scientists love to study these rodent romances. “We know from functional magnetic resonance imaging studies in pair-bonded humans that partners activate the brain's reward system,” says Elizabeth Amadei, co-first author on the study and postdoctoral fellow at Emory University. “However, it has traditionally been difficult to measure brain activity in humans during natural social interactions leading to a pair bond. That's why we turned to the prairie vole model.”

While it’s true that you can’t spell “vole” without “love,” vole-y behavior can’t quite be ascribed to that complicated human emotion. But the pair bonding represents the kind strong social connection that often creates feelings that humans would describe as love, says co-first author Zack Johnson, a postdoctoral fellow at the Georgia Institute of Technology who contributed to the research while at Emory for grad school. That bond between a pair of prairie voles is for life, and not just “‘til death do us part”: if one partner dies, the surviving prairie vole will often stay single. While there’s no perfect human analog, senior author Robert Liu, an associate professor at Emory, says it’s comparable to humans choosing one spouse or partner. “Like prairie voles, humans exhibit a capacity to form strong and enduring social connections with mating partners, or pair bonds—although we might not be strictly monogamous,” Johnson says. The study focused on the prairie vole’s corticostriatal circuit, which includes the connection in the front of the brain between the pre-frontal cortex and the nucleus accumbens. These two regions are involved in social behavior and reward pathways, respectively, and they’re in the same part of the brain that contributes to other reward feedback, such as the feeling of satisfaction when you eat food, or even addiction to alcohol or drugs. In prairie voles, researchers were able to measure the correlation of the activity in the pre-frontal cortex and the nucleus accumbens with electrodes while the voles bonded. How can you tell if two prairie voles are bonding? Like humans, they cuddle, huddling together to cement the bond.