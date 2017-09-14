This scientist did something truly shocking in his quest to understand eels

Naturalist Alexander Humboldt famously observed electric eels jumping up to attack horses in 1800, but for some reason the “wild terror in their sparkling eyes” did not inspire him to test those shocks out on his own skin. That dubious honor belongs to Kenneth Catania, a biologist at Vanderbilt University, who recently put his own anatomy through several excruciating experiments.

“I believe in collecting data when possible,” says Catania. “I had to put my arm where my mouth was.”

Catania has performed experiments with electric eels for years—he’s figured out how they send out electrical pulses to exhaust their prey, use high voltage to track down speedy fish and how they can even cause a temporary paralysis. But he wanted to know the exact current in the electric eel’s dramatic offensive, during which the animal leaps out of the water and delivers a sucker-punch straight to whatever’s trying to eat it. The resistance of human flesh was the only variable he was missing. He chose a small electric eel, which packs less of an impact than a full-grown monstrosity—they can reach up to 44 pounds—and set out to collect some truly shocking data.

Electric eels, which are actually a species of knifefish, often catch prey by immobilizing it with electric currents. They don’t even need to directly touch the skin of their victim unless they need to deliver a big jolt—enough to cause a significant amount of pain to a large animal, like a jaguar or human. Catania compares it to the shock from an electric fence. The current flowing through Catania’s arm clocked in at around 40 to 50 milliamps, while an average fence delivers 15 to 100 milliamps. After 100 milliamps, breathing and heart function starts to falter. Most studies that shock people—like this one, which suggested that people prefer the buzz to sitting alone with their thoughts—use 5 to 10 milliamps.

If you're curious about how it felt, well, Catania (ever the professional) simply notes in the paper that "the subject reported that the eel's shocking leaps were strongly aversive."

“It’s painful,” says James Albert, a professor of biology at the University of Louisiana who wasn't involved in the new study. “There is a long tradition of scientists taking one for the team.”