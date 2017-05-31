Learn a new language on your phone

You can learn a language with just a few minutes of practice a day. Babbel

We think of our phones as time wasters. But you might be surprised at how much you can gain from the apps on this pocket computer. With five minutes here and five minutes there, you can even pick up a new language, or polish up your existing knowledge. Plenty of apps now offer to act as personal language tutors, and most of them even give you lessons for free, though you usually have to pay for upgraded access to premium features. We've picked out five of the most comprehensive options, apps that take you from beginner level up to at least slight fluency. And you can complement the programs on this list with more specialized apps as well: FlashAcademy (Android, iOS) offers some great games and exercises, while HiNative (Android, iOS) lets you chat with native language speakers to brush up your skills.

Duolingo

Duolingo David Nield/Popular Science

Most language-app roundups give Duolingo a spot near the top of the list. And it's not hard to see why: It boasts a simple, intuitive learning system, easy progress tracking, and access on a web browser as well as through your phone. Plus, Duolingo makes all these features available for free. It only just introduced a paid tier to get rid of ads and make lessons available offline. The app really shines in the way it encourages you to keep going, even if it's just for a few minutes each day. You really can jump in at the very beginning without getting overwhelmed. The exercises are varied and interesting too, switching between different types of practice in order to test your reading, writing, listening, and speaking as you progress. Duolingo for Android and iOS, free with in-app purchases

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone David Nield/Popular Science

Rosetta Stone is one of the biggest names in language learning, and its app is as polished as you would expect. This program excels at getting you up to speed in conversational words and phrases. Unlike Duolingo, which allows users to work for a few minutes at a time, Rosetta Stone will better suit people who have time to sit down and dedicate blocks of time to language learning. Each approach will work best for different types of learners. We like this app's clever and intuitive use of flashcards, as well as its pronunciation training exercises. On the negative side, it's locked in landscape mode, which can be a bit awkward for learners who are on the move. Unfortunately, you don't get much in the way of free lessons—just enough for a taste of whether the app will work for you before you pay for it. Rosetta Stone for Android and iOS, free with in-app purchases

Memrise

Memrise David Nield/Popular Science

With a colorful, friendly interface and a very gentle learning curve, Memrise is perfect for the complete beginner who wants to learn the basics of a language. As users progress through the exercises, they encounter helpful video clips that demonstrate the spoken dialect in action. Many of the app's offerings are available free of charge, though with a premium payment, you unlock a few extra games and an offline mode. What impresses us about Memrise is the way it keeps language learning interesting and fun even when you're cycling through the same basic words over and over again: It maintains a nice balance between different types of exercises. And as a little confidence booster, Memrise displays summary screens at the end of each exercise, tracking your progress to fluency. Memrise for Android and iOS, free with in-app purchases

Busuu

Busuu David Nield/Popular Science

Busuu has a lot going for it, from its pop-up grammar and context tips to the way it gently eases beginners into their chosen language. When you first get started, you'll find it very difficult to make a mistake, but even if the exercises are straightforward, you'll still feel like you're learning a lot. Then, as you increase in competence, the difficulty ramps up. This is one of the best language apps for combining different types of exercises, covering reading, writing, listening, and speaking. On the downside, you do need to pay to get some of the app's best features, including more advanced quizzes, grammar exercises, and samples of audio from natural speakers. Busuu not always as fun as some of the other apps, but it's extremely comprehensive. Busuu for Android and iOS, free with in-app purchases

Babbel

Babbel David Nield/Popular Science