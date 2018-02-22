What happens if Earth gets 2°C warmer?

Note: Below is the script for the video, above. You may want to just watch the video instead. While we have you, why don't you subscribe to Popular Science on YouTube?

If the world gets warmer by two degrees Celsius, we’re screwed. To prevent that, the United Nations signed the Paris Agreement, an international treaty designed to keep the average global temperature “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels”...A.K.A. what the Earth was like before factories started spewing greenhouse gases into the air.

Over the last 20 years, that two-degree threshold has been referenced in policies and agreements made by the Council of the European Union, the G8 (now the G7), and more.

So what makes two degrees so important?

It all started in 1975—with, surprisingly, an economist. Dr. William Nordhaus saw the warming planet as a threat to the global economy. He asked his colleagues in the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis—a group that promotes scientific discovery across disciplines and international borders—“Can We Control Carbon Dioxide?” Nordhaus said an increase in the global average temperature of 2°C (caused by man-made carbon dioxide) would change our climate in ways not seen for “the last several hundred thousand years.”

Where does an economist get 2° from? Nordhaus didn’t make it up, he based it on science. Since he knew carbon dioxide was warming the planet, Nordhaus calculated what would happen if the concentration in the atmosphere was doubled—which equated a global increase of 2°. He also predicted that, at the then-current rates, we were headed for “the danger zone” beyond 2°C around the year 2030.

Over the next 20 years, scientists warned of the dangers of increasing temperatures due to man-made greenhouse gases. In 1992, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was established to stop dangerous human interference with the climate, but takes no firm limit on emissions or the rising global temperature. It took another four years for 2° to appear in policy, and it came from the European Council of environment ministers. The United Nations did eventually ratify a two-degree limit in the Paris Agreement...in 2016—more than 40 years after Nordhaus first discussed two degrees Celsius.

Two degrees may not seem like a lot. You likely wouldn’t notice a two-degree fluctuation during your average day. But climate change and global warming refer to long term trends.