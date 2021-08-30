SHARE

Barbecuing is an art form with many disciplines. Each of these rigs is suited for a specific kind of supper, whether it’s smash-burgers or an 18-hour brisket. 

Solo Grill

For fast starts

A series of precisely placed holes and air channels pull air through the Solo Stove Charcoal Grill’s stainless steel cooking chamber. That breeze allows it to go from cold to burger-​ready in just 10 minutes. Solo Stove

Big Green Egg

For doing it all

The Big Green Egg’s oblong ceramic chamber draws heat from a pile of charcoal burning in a firebox below. Its thick walls keep meticulously consistent temps whether you’re smoking a pork shoulder or charring a pineapple. Big Green Egg

Grillworks grill

For flame-kissed char

You won’t find digital controls or Wi-Fi on the Grillworks Langelier Elite. A pulley system raises and lowers the angled 54-inch grate over a fire to control the intensity of the heat hitting the meat. It’s perfect for bone-in steaks. Grillworks

Blackstone grill

For high-volume

The carbon steel cooking surface atop the Blackstone 28-inch Griddle is roomy enough for nearly four dozen wieners. Two propane burners under the flattop provide an ample 34,000 BTUs for crisply smashed burgers. Blackstone

Weber Genesis

For satisfying grill marks

A classic backyard propane cooker, the Weber Genesis II 335 has a porcelain-​enameled lid to bottle in heat. A powerful supplemental burner reaches temperatures higher than 700°F for quick chophouse-style searing. Weber

Traeger Ironwood 885 pellet grill

For going low and slow

Use the Traeger Ironwood 885 pellet grill’s companion app to select a temperature, and its auger will dispense the precise amount of wood pellets to hold it there, producing perfectly tenderized cuts. Traeger

Nomad

For tailgating

Weighing just 12 pounds, the Nomad IQ Portable Propane Gas Grill sports a 226-square-inch ceramic-coated bed of grates. It uses camping-style propane cans, so it starts quickly and spares you lugging bags of briquettes. Nomad IQ

